Georgia football recruiting: Five UGA signees will be on the field in today’s Under Armour All-American Game

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry previews the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game from Orlando today. The game will take place at 2 PM EST and it will feature five Georgia football signees in Big Bear Alexander, Daylen Everette, Branson Robinson, Jalon Walker and CJ Washington. ============================================================= LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Icons. Legends.

Those are the teams the Georgia faithful will still be able to flip on the TV and see some Bulldogs playing live at 2 PM on ESPN today. Those five signees from the 2022 class will take part in the Under Armour All-American Game from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Those five new recruits all rank among the nation’s top 150 recruits on the 247Sports Composite rankings. Here’s the matchup: TEAM ICONS 5-star CB signee Daylen Everette (Norfolk, Va./IMG Academy) -- Nation’s No. 6 CB/No. 26 overall

4-star RB signee Branson Robinson (Madison, Miss./Germantown HS) -- No. 3 RB/No. 48 overall TEAM LEGENDS 4-star LB signee Jalon Walker (Salisbury, NC/Salisbury HS) -- No. 4 LB/No. 41 overall

4-star DT signee Big Bear Alexander (Fort Worth, Tex./IMG Academy) -- No. 6 DT/No. 42 overall

4-star LB signee CJ Washington (Cedartown, Ga./Cedartown) -- No. 10 LB/No. 129 overall

It has been fun catching up with the guys all week, but those five future ‘Dawgs wore very big smiles after the Orange Bowl win on Saturday morning. They made sure their fellow All-Americans knew who was going to win all week and then soaked that up at Saturday’s morning walkthrough. They were talking junk. To say the least. Everette said he’s rooming with a Michigan fan this week. He has enjoyed the last 24 hours in Orlando.

“After the first quarter I knew,” Walker said. “I knew we had this one in the bag.” Walker said that there’s something about the rematch this time. Especially when the other team thinks that they have an easy win. He said that is something common to all great athletes with a lot on the line. “I feel disrespected by the person lining up across from me thinking that they can hang with me,” Walker said. “To me, that is disrespectful. That lights me up and turns an extra switch on with me.” Robinson’s favorite part of the game was the trick play pass thrown by Kenny McIntosh. A lot of them watched it together in a group setting. The guys said all of their fellow All-Americans kept looking at them during the game trying to get a reaction over every little play. “I knew we had it all along,” Everette said.