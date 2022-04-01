Georgia football recruiting: Joenel Aguero and Duce Robinson visits, LT Overton decision highlights busy weekend

The nation’s No. 1 TE will be in Athens this weekend. So will the nation’s No. 2 safety and No. 2 DL prospects.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about this weekend’s activities on the Georgia recruiting front.

That’s just another big weekend for that national championship program in Athens.

And oh yeah Lebbeus “LT” Overton will make his decision today at the GEICO national basketball championship.

The recruiting industry has also docked a star away from his ranking this year. He’s still listed as the nation’s No. 2 safety, but he has fallen to the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

When he visited over the last year, he really bonded with the Georgia staff. He also got acquainted with former Georgia safety Lewis Cine. Cine also hails from Massachusetts and had to leave the state to raise his recruiting profile.

Aguero is a speedy high 4.3 or low 4.4 showing in the 40. He’s also a physical hitter. Sounds a lot like Cine? The 6-foot, 190-pound prospect has liked Georgia a lot for quite some time.

This visit will be important for the staff to maintain a very strong connection with Aguero. He’s taken a lot of trips of late. His recent itinerary includes multiple trips to LSU and other visits to both Florida and Ohio State.

5-star TE Duce Robinson/ Pinnacle HS/Phoenix, Ariz.

West Coast Tight end. Premium athlete. Interested in Georgia.

Seems like that’s a pretty good recipe of late for Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Robinson is the nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 22 overall recruit.