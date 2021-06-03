Georgia football recruiting: Live updates, visitor list, commitments as recruiting returns
Recruiting is officially back, as prospects are allowed back on campus and are able to meet and interact with coaches for the first time since March 2020.
June figures to be a very busy month for all college football programs, including Georgia. While the Bulldogs have gotten off to a fast start in the 2022 recruiting cycle, the month will be pivotal for Georgia’s recruiting efforts.
June 3: 5-star edge Jeremiah Alexander (2022), 5-star DT Mykell Williams(2022), 5-star DT Peter Woods(2023), 5-star CB Tony Mitchell (2023), 5-star S Caleb Downs (2023), 2024 DB Amon Lane, 2024 DL Hevin “Hevy Duty” Brown-Shuler.
June 2: 5-star safety Kamari Wilson (2022), 5-star DT Big Bear Alexander (2022), 4-star cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew, 4-star RB Justice Haynes (2023)
June 1:
Commits: 5-star ATH Deyon Bouie (2022); 5-star ATH Malaki Starks (2022); 4-star DT Tyre West (2022); 4-star WR De’Nylon Morrissette (2022); 4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III (2023); 4-star CB Marcus Washington, Jr. (2023).
Undecided: 4-star OT Elijah Pritchett (2022); 3-star DB Emory Floyd (2022); 3-star OT Drew Bobo, 3-star OT Cason Henry (2022); 3-star S Jake Pope (2022); 5-star RB Richard Young (2023); 5-star LB Malik Bryant (2023); 4-star OT Payton Kirkland (2023); Unranked in-state DL Nathan Efobi (2023); Unranked QB Jadyn Davis (2024); Unranked QB JuJu Lewis (2026); Unranked EDGE Tyler Atkinson (2026).
Georgia football 2022 commitments
- 5-star DL Big Bear Alexander, No. 26 overall player according to 247Sports Composite rankings
- 5-star ATH Deyon Bouie, No. 29 overall player
- 5-star ATH Malaki Starks, No. 31 overall player
- 4-star QB Gunner Stockton, No. 41 overall player
- 4-star LB Jalon Walker, No. 47 overall player
- 4-star DL Tyre West, No. 68 overall player
- 4-star CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, No. 98 overall player
- 4-star LB CJ Washington, No. 134 overall player
- 4-star RB Jordan James, No. 179 overall player
- 4-star WR De’Nylon Morrissette, No. 231 overall player
- 4-star Edge Darris Smith, No. 313 overall player
- 3-star punter Brett Thorson, No. 1 ranked punter
