Dawgnation Logo

Key Georgia football recruiting targets announcement times and dates for pivotal July stretch

georgia football recruiting-target-july-announcement times
4-star LB Troy Bowles is one of the top prospects in the nation at his position. (Instagram)
Instagram
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Technically, it is a dead period on the recruiting calendar at this point in time. But it is still an incredibly busy time on the trail at this point in time, with more than 100 prospects committing over the second weekend of July. One of those was 4-star linebacker Raylen Wilson, as he committed to the Bulldogs on Sunday.

UGA News

NextSedrick Van Pran-Granger: One “Amazing” reason why he is a great …
Leave a Comment