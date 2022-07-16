Key Georgia football recruiting targets announcement times and dates for pivotal July stretch
Technically, it is a dead period on the recruiting calendar at this point in time. But it is still an incredibly busy time on the trail at this point in time, with more than 100 prospects committing over the second weekend of July. One of those was 4-star linebacker Raylen Wilson, as he committed to the Bulldogs on Sunday.
UGA News
- Key Georgia football recruiting targets announcement times and dates for pivotal July stretch
- Georgia football 2022 roster still championship caliber, even after roster turnover
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: One “Amazing” reason why he is a great choice for SEC Media Days
- What updated ‘blue-chip ratio’ says about Georgia football’s title chances for 2022 season
- ESPN tabs Georgia assistants Fran Brown, Bryan McClendon as potential future head coaches
NextSedrick Van Pran-Granger: One “Amazing” reason why he is a great …