Georgia football recruiting: The number of Bulldog legacy recruits in the 2023 class is just crazy

Never seen that before. Probably will never see it again either.

It is quite rare these days to look at something regarding Georgia football recruiting seven years deep into Kirby Smart’s time and come up with something like that. Consider the following: There are seven prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle with fathers that played football for UGA.

They were all scholarship players and major contributors at that.

Of those seven, the Bulldogs have extended scholarship offers to six of those young men.

Georgia already has commitments from two of those six and is a strong contender to various degrees in those other four recruiting stories. That’s it. That’s the feat.

We are not likely to ever see something like that again. Not unless the stork delivers the sons of the 2021 national championship team all in the same calendar year several years down the road. Verron Haynes, the Super Bowl champion father of All-American RB Justice Haynes, has noticed it coming up. But he didn’t notice it at alumni or Letterman’s club events at games and reunions. He noticed it on ballfields.

“I wasn’t particularly looking at it that way,” Haynes said. “Until we got into the sports community and you kind of hear about each other’s sons. I heard about the Luckies and the Luckie kid. That rang out to me more so than others. ... When you look at it we are growing up playing all these travel sports and it is Luck’s kid is over here. Phillip’s son is over here, too. Justin Benton. He was playing. It was so many and so much. It was unreal, man.” And he can’t help but shake his head at the feat himself. “It was like we all had a honey-do year that year,” Verron Haynes said. “The honey and the nectar was calling.” Leave it to Smart to share a zing with Haynes that sums up how he feels about all those 2023 legacy ‘Dawgs. “Kirby kind of slid this one in last time I was up there in Athens with him,” Verron Haynes said. “He was like ‘Man you guys all decided to have babies all at the same times’ and he said ‘in most of the cases the kids are better than all of you guys’ and ‘these kids are all better than their Dads.’” “I was like ‘You’re damn right’ when he said that. As they should be. They are all provided with the understanding of what we went through so we kind of laid the foundation for all of them.”