Georgia football recruiting: The official scholarship letters coming out of Athens now look very elite
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares a quick look at something new the ‘Dawgs are doing with their official scholarship offer letters to the class of 2023.
=========================================================
“You’re either elite or you are not.”
Folks have seen and heard that phrase a lot from Kirby Smart and the Georgia program of late. It now appears that specific branding extends to the official scholarship offer mailers the program has sent out over the last week.
NCAA rules permitted member schools to send out official scholarship letters to 2023 high school recruits beginning on August 1. A lot of schools sent their offers out promptly via digital means and some will do both snail mail and social or text messaging.
The national champions have taken that a step further. Check the pictures above and below.
At first glance, it looks like it might be a legal folio or document.
There’s the modern Bulldog logo staring a recruit squarely in the eye.
“Both sides open up,” Virginia O-line commitment Joshua “Doogie” Miller said. “Then the top and bottom flaps open up.”
The official UGA offer letter has cartoon graphics. The staff has sunglasses on. The left-side panel has an artist Kirby Smart graphic kissing the BCS championship trophy. It would serve as a fitting cover for a comic book or graphic novel.
The official scholarship letter is in the center of a presentation with multiple folds to catch the eye. The recruit’s name is personalized and it is even affixed with a UGA seal.
The icing on this cake would be another fold-out panel that highlights the $139 million in contracts that the Bulldog rookies earned after the 2022 NFL Draft.
Miller said getting something like that in the mail is special.
“For me, it was my eye opener that it was official and it was set in stone,” Miller said. “To even have the opportunity to be one of the few people who received one of these is a true blessing. It makes me even hungrier and more eager to get on campus and show the coaches what kind of player I am.”
The entire coaching staff is presented in that official mailer. Just in shades. Scott Cochran is also recognized as special teams coach again.
The entire package looks exactly like something that a potential signee should receive from the national champions. It doesn’t even matter if they are committed to the Bulldogs.
Roderick Robinson II, a 4-star RB who is committed to UCLA, also got one of those official scholarship mailers. He’s from the South. He has family in South Carolina but now lives out in San Diego.
“It was amazing,” Robinson said. “I loved it. I definitely take it and every part of the process is all a blessing. It was definitely a great feeling to get one of those.”
Has anyone sent him an official offer letter like that one?
“No, sir,” he said. “Not one like that.”
