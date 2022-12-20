Georgia football recruiting: The six names left in play for UGA heading into early signing day

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest names to know for the 2023 class heading into the first day of the early signing period this week. ========================================================= One day. four hours. That’s the latest update for the DawgNation countdown clock for Early Signing Day Central.

This week got off to an interesting start for the ‘Dawgs with the Monday evening decommitment of 3-star prospect Kyron “KJ “Jones. Jones had been committed to NC State since October 1. He visited UGA for the Georgia Tech game on an unofficial. He returned last weekend for an official visit and was at Nebraska this past weekend.

The 6-foot-plus, 205-pound speedster will not enroll early. He’s rated at RB or ATH prospect by most of the major services but would start out playing for coach Fran Brown as a cornerback and then a multi-spot defensive back in the Georgia secondary. That’s if he decides to be one of the final pieces of the 2023 high school recruiting class in Athens. Jones isn’t the only big name left on the board for this class. There’s a list of six names to know below on the high school board for 2023. (We’re not considering the three to four clear transfer portal names in this post.) That said, all of these stories and decisions will not be made this week. With this list, there are two names that have a “Do Not Open until Feb. 1″ sticker on them. Those two are clear remaining targets for UGA in this class, but they will not make their decisions during the early signing period. The two young TEs Walker Lyons and Duce Robinson will make their college decisions closer to the traditional signing period in February. We’ve ranked the names below in terms of what we feel are the biggest remaining positional priorities for the 2023 class. (At least among the high school ranks.)