Raymond Cottrell: Long-time verbal at WR hunkers down hard on his Georgia football commitment
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star WR commitment Raymond Cottrell. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 WR and the No. 114 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
=========================================================
Raymond Cottrell has been committed to Georgia for a long time. That verbal pledge goes back to November of 2021. That’s when he flipped from Florida to Georgia.
Cottrell is playing both ways for his Panthers this season. Cottrell has tallied up 149 receiving yards and one score on 14 catches in four games this fall.
He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 17 WR and the No. 114 overall prospect in 2023. The onus of this recruiting cycle has always been the targeting of the nation’s elite game breakers for this cycle. Milton is one of the nation’s elite prospects at receiver.
That’s important given that only two of the nation’s top 20 commitments are undecided at this time. The list of the nation’s top 50 wide receiver prospects will already include 41 commitments as of today.
Cottrell is even rated higher than the terrifically undervalued 4-star Tyler Williams in Florida. Williams is set to make his decision on Tuesday. That’s a decision that DawgNation has been tracking for several months now.
Perhaps the reason why fans continue to wonder about Cottrell is his name has popped up with other schools. While it is certainly not irregular these days for committed recruits to visit other schools, there is always a worry there.
He celebrated every commitment during Georgia’s big July spree earlier his year. Yet he also did take visits to other schools.
Is he visiting Miami on a weekend? His name showed up on a few published lists of potential visitors to the Texas A&M game last weekend but did not make that trip.
That said, Cottrell has spoken out on at least two occasions recently about his desire to be a ‘Dawg. The first of those instances was after the Oregon game.
“The dawgs played extremely well but everybody knew that was expected,” Cottrell told DawgNation. “I can’t wait to be a part of it. Everything was done with leadership, accountability and coaching. I loved every second of it.”
That “can’t wait to be a part of it” spoke to his desire to remain in the class.
When reached this week, the talented Florida WR really doubled down on his future in Athens.
“My mind is still where the ‘Dawgs lay,” he told DawgNation. “I haven’t thought differently at all. I can’t wait to put my all into something I’ve worked so hard for years and that work will be put in with the ‘Dawgs. Three months left and I’m officially a ‘Dawg.”