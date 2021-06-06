Drew Bobo: Legacy OL breaks down his big UGA offer

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the offer extended recently by UGA to legacy OL prospect Drew Bobo in the 2022 cycle. Drew is the son of former Georgia QB and assistant coach Mike Bobo. =============================================================

Drew Bobo provided the perfect perspective on the offer he got from his Dad’s old team this week. When he did, he said something we will never hear again from the mouth of a Georgia recruit. It wasn’t that Drew was offered by the team his father played and coached for. It wasn’t just the school he grew up supporting and rooting for. He was offered by Kirby Smart. The uniqueness of that moment brought it all full circle. “I was the ringbearer at his wedding,” Drew Bobo said. Wow. Could he one day join a roster that brings another ring his way? Bobo was two or three years old back then, he said. That’s the earliest memory he has of coach Smart.

“Shocked” was the word he used to describe the feeling. “That was the team for my whole childhood until I was ten years old,” Drew Bobo said. What did that offer mean to him? “It means a lot to me because it has been the team that I grew up [with],” Drew Bobo said. “I loved Georgia. When I grew up and when I was little it was the team that I wanted to play for when I was little and play for my Dad and go to Georgia when I was little. It means a lot to be able to have that opportunity.” Bobo walked up to Smart’s office after he camped this past week. He was escorted there by assistant offensive line coach Eddie Gordon. Smart kept the reasoning simple.

“He just said that I’ve gotten a lot better since the last season and that I just keep getting better and he wanted to offer me,” Drew Bobo said. The big OL ranks as the nation’s No. 53 OT and the No. 587 overall OT for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite scale. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Courtesy photo , Dawgnation Drew Bobo: What position did UGA offer him for? This offer both blesses and complicates the recruiting process for Bobo. “I’m still trying to make my decision in July,” Drew Bobo said. “So I want to get back up to campus up there and hang out with some of the players [at Georgia]. That’s going to be up there. I also have to think about getting on campus at other places.”

The 6-foot-5, 294-pound rising senior has three officials set up for the next three weekends at Georgia Tech, Virginia and Kentucky. “I want to make my decision based on how I feel on campus,” he said. Georgia is now a contender for an official visit. It was too tight a turnaround to come back for this weekend. That said, he’s not taking any more officials other than those three this summer. His weekends are booked. Who’s in it for him now? “Those three are pretty big and definitely Georgia now,” he said. “I’m also going to camp at Auburn soon. I don’t really want to make a top schools or anything like that. I would probaby say those three and Georgia right now out of my offers.”

