Georgia recruiting: Last 24 hours shows commitment season is now starting to take flight

College football saw its first official and unofficial visit season take flight last month. Finally.

Those were the seeds. It is not taking long for them to bear fruit. There’s been a surge of major names on the board for the Georgia 2022 that have decided they are ready to make that move. The subtlety behind-the-scenes for all those visits was also a chance to lock down and confirm their slots in a specific recruiting class. That’s whether or not they choose Georgia. DawgNation must have listened to a half-dozen recruits last month make reference to the “spots are getting tight” conversation they had with a member of the Georgia staff.