Georgia recruiting: Last 24 hours shows commitment season is now starting to take flight
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with several big decisions set up for the 2022 class.
College football saw its first official and unofficial visit season take flight last month. Finally.
Those were the seeds. It is not taking long for them to bear fruit. There’s been a surge of major names on the board for the Georgia 2022 that have decided they are ready to make that move.
The subtlety behind-the-scenes for all those visits was also a chance to lock down and confirm their slots in a specific recruiting class. That’s whether or not they choose Georgia.
DawgNation must have listened to a half-dozen recruits last month make reference to the “spots are getting tight” conversation they had with a member of the Georgia staff.
Madden will have the longest wait.
“I wanted to commit in September so I just picked a Saturday right in the middle of the month,” Madden said.
Oddly enough, that’s the night that Georgia will be hosting South Carolina in Sanford Stadium.
Alexander’s decision was long been seen as a battle among the nation’s best programs. Georgia has been right in the thick of things for the former Alabama commitment, but Alabama and Clemson have really surged over the last couple of months.
Dennis-Sutton had established a final three of Alabama, Georgia and Penn State, but it seems like it will come down to the last two schools there.
Madden de-committed from Colorado four days after he picked up a “dream school” offer from UGA. He’s also shared more than a few pro-Georgia tweets from his social media account over the last two weeks, too.