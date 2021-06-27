JaCorey Thomas: The speed turn in his recruitment that led him to UGA

That moment capped quite an extreme flow of events. It is the kind of story we figured was on the way soon coming out of a pandemic and no in-person evaluations by the UGA staff for 16 months. The best place to start came by asking Thomas to go back a month in time to May 26. Where did he think he was going to go to school? Despite a 4-star ranking and his status as perhaps the best all-around football player in the Orlando area, it wasn’t what one might think.

It wasn’t Florida State. Or even Florida. Or Miami. Or UCF. Or Georgia. He didn’t have offers from any of those schools exactly one month ago. Oddly, those schools would make up his final 5. He released that shortly before he revealed his approximate two-week-old silent commitment to the Bulldogs. Yet his potential suitors on May 26 were radically different.