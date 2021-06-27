JaCorey Thomas: The speed turn in his recruitment that led him to UGA
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry sheds some light on the quick change that led 4-star Florida ATH JaCorey Thomas to choose UGA.
=================================================================
JaCorey Thomas, the son of two FSU alums, chose to reveal his commitment to UGA on Friday.
That moment capped quite an extreme flow of events. It is the kind of story we figured was on the way soon coming out of a pandemic and no in-person evaluations by the UGA staff for 16 months.
The best place to start came by asking Thomas to go back a month in time to May 26.
Where did he think he was going to go to school? Despite a 4-star ranking and his status as perhaps the best all-around football player in the Orlando area, it wasn’t what one might think.
It wasn’t Florida State. Or even Florida. Or Miami. Or UCF. Or Georgia. He didn’t have offers from any of those schools exactly one month ago.
Oddly, those schools would make up his final 5. He released that shortly before he revealed his approximate two-week-old silent commitment to the Bulldogs.
Yet his potential suitors on May 26 were radically different.
“That really pushed it to where we are at now,” he said.
Why was it Georgia?
“I feel like Georgia gives me the most family feel,” he said. “I feel really comfortable going to Georgia. It is Athens because you really can’t get into much trouble. It is the town of Athens so there really isn’t much going on. I’m trying to major in business and that business school they have at Georgia is something that I like very much.”
He’s committed by the old-school definition. He will take no more visits. When he checked out FSU and Miami and UCF on his recent visits, he was already very much a ‘Dawg.
“I was silently committed already for two weeks,” he told DawgNation on Friday.
Check out his impressive spring game and junior year highlights below. He’s playing in the box on defense a lot and showing that he’s a willing blocker and playmaker in the run game on offense.