BREAKING: Priority DL target Jamaal Jarrett names his final five schools
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star DT Jamaal Jarret. He ranks as the nation’s No. 51 DT and the No. 385 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Take a look at Jarrett’s final five below:
Auburn: The Tigers were not in his original top 11, but they made up some ground of late. That is thanks to a key relationship that is now a part of their program.
Clemson: He visited Clemson for the first time earlier this month and came away with a big offer from the Tigers. Dabo Swinney’s program was one of the three schools that did not make his initial top 11 back in December. They showed him a home feeling and a family feel and knocked a couple of contenders from this list. He’s been to Clemson one time, but he made it sound like it was a home run visit.
Georgia: The Bulldogs were in his original top 11 he released back on December 31, 2021, and have continued to recruit him as a priority. Georgia line coach Tray Scott calls him “Bigggg Younnng Maaaal” when they speak.
LSU: Another newcomer to his top school thought tree here, Jarrett says he is looking forward to his first visit to LSU later this spring.
North Carolina: The home-state school. The Tar Heels were his first offer and have long felt like home to Jarrett. Travis Shaw, his former 5-star teammate, signed with UNC in the class of 2022.
Jarrett told DawgNation that he will look to take some of his official visits this spring and summer. But he does not plan an immediate commitment decision at this time. As of now, there is no specific timeline.
Jamaal Jarrett: Breaking down that final 5
These schools will all receive official visits barring any updates with new schools coming in. He said that Texas A&M has really stepped up their interest in him as well of late.
Jarrett was asked to convey why each school made his final group. We’ll share his thoughts in full below.
Jamal Jarrett: Did you see what he did on the track?
