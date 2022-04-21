BREAKING: Priority DL target Jamaal Jarrett names his final five schools

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star DT Jamaal Jarret . He ranks as the nation’s No. 51 DT and the No. 385 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Take a look at Jarrett’s final five below:

Auburn: The Tigers were not in his original top 11, but they made up some ground of late. That is thanks to a key relationship that is now a part of their program.

Clemson: He visited Clemson for the first time earlier this month and came away with a big offer from the Tigers. Dabo Swinney’s program was one of the three schools that did not make his initial top 11 back in December. They showed him a home feeling and a family feel and knocked a couple of contenders from this list. He’s been to Clemson one time, but he made it sound like it was a home run visit.

Georgia: The Bulldogs were in his original top 11 he released back on December 31, 2021, and have continued to recruit him as a priority. Georgia line coach Tray Scott calls him “Bigggg Younnng Maaaal” when they speak.

LSU: Another newcomer to his top school thought tree here, Jarrett says he is looking forward to his first visit to LSU later this spring.

North Carolina: The home-state school. The Tar Heels were his first offer and have long felt like home to Jarrett. Travis Shaw, his former 5-star teammate, signed with UNC in the class of 2022.