Georgia lands commitment from Florida athlete Jamarrien Burt
Georgia’s number of commitments is back up to 12, as Georgia landed a commitment from Florida athlete Jamarrien Burt.
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound athlete comes from Ocala, Fla., and reportedly held offers from Florida, Arkansas and Penn State. He is the No. 782 ranked prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
UGA News
