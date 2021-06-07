Georgia lands commitment from Florida athlete Jamarrien Burt

Jamarrien Burt, a 3-star athlete from Florida, committed to Georgia on Monday (Twitter).
Georgia’s number of commitments is back up to 12, as Georgia landed a commitment from Florida athlete Jamarrien Burt.

The 6-foot-1, 175 pound athlete comes from Ocala, Fla., and reportedly held offers from Florida, Arkansas and Penn State. He is the No. 782 ranked prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

