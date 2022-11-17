Jordan Davison: Nation’s No. 1 sophomore RB has taken four trips from California to visit Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep offers the first DawgNation read on 5-star sophomore RB Jordan Davison. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 RB and the No. 14 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= The nation’s No. 1 RB prospect for the 2025 class is quite interested in Georgia. That’s a way to get the attention of any DawgNation reader.

Jordan Davison is also the starting RB for the No. 1 ranked team in the nation on MaxPreps.com. He’s ripped off 1,301 yards in 11 games. That’s an average gain of 9.2 yards per attempt. He has a 99-yard run this season among his 14 touchdowns. Perhaps the most intriguing number is the one that follows here for Georgia football fans: He was in Athens for the Tennessee game. That trip marked the fourth time he said he has been to check out the ‘Dawgs already.

He’s been to Athens three times this year alone with trips in April, June and then earlier this month. That’s quite a lot of any 5-star prospect in any cycle. Especially one in the 2025 class. The other very intriguing detail to consider here is that Davison lives out in California. That’s a great early start on a relationship with the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle.

Davison said he’s been to Ohio State about two or three times, he said. He also has been to USC for a couple of games. A couple of his teammates play there. “I’ve been to USC like four times,” he said. “Probably just as much as out to Georgia.” What have the ‘Dawgs done to grab the attention of an elite prospect this early in his process? “It really boosted them for me once family got over there,” Davison said. “That’s coach [David] Hill. Davison was referring to Georgia player connections coordinator David Hill. He considers Hill to be family. Hill was also one of Darnell Washington’s coaches at Desert Pines High in Las Vegas when he was coming up in the 2020 class. He had worked as an assistant at his alma mater for over a decade helping place approximately 100 student-athletes at the college level.