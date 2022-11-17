Jordan Davison: Nation’s No. 1 sophomore RB has taken four trips from California to visit Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep offers the first DawgNation read on 5-star sophomore RB Jordan Davison. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 RB and the No. 14 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
=========================================================
The nation’s No. 1 RB prospect for the 2025 class is quite interested in Georgia. That’s a way to get the attention of any DawgNation reader.
Jordan Davison is also the starting RB for the No. 1 ranked team in the nation on MaxPreps.com.
He’s ripped off 1,301 yards in 11 games. That’s an average gain of 9.2 yards per attempt. He has a 99-yard run this season among his 14 touchdowns.
Perhaps the most intriguing number is the one that follows here for Georgia football fans: He was in Athens for the Tennessee game. That trip marked the fourth time he said he has been to check out the ‘Dawgs already.
He’s been to Athens three times this year alone with trips in April, June and then earlier this month.
That’s quite a lot of any 5-star prospect in any cycle. Especially one in the 2025 class. The other very intriguing detail to consider here is that Davison lives out in California.
That’s a great early start on a relationship with the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle.
Davison said he’s been to Ohio State about two or three times, he said. He also has been to USC for a couple of games. A couple of his teammates play there.
“I’ve been to USC like four times,” he said. “Probably just as much as out to Georgia.”
What have the ‘Dawgs done to grab the attention of an elite prospect this early in his process?
“It really boosted them for me once family got over there,” Davison said. “That’s coach [David] Hill.
Davison was referring to Georgia player connections coordinator David Hill. He considers Hill to be family.
Hill was also one of Darnell Washington’s coaches at Desert Pines High in Las Vegas when he was coming up in the 2020 class. He had worked as an assistant at his alma mater for over a decade helping place approximately 100 student-athletes at the college level.
He took a job on the support staff in Athens back in July. According to an article in The Las Vegas Sun, he had sought out a job in college football for over a decade.
Hill was so determined to start a coaching career that he went month-to-month on his rental lease for the past five years so he could relocate at a moment’s notice for a chance to work at the college level. He was willing to work as an intern or even as a janitor to get his foot in the door.
His name was been brought by several recruits from the west coast after their visits to UGA since he was hired. He has quite a reputation. Hill had been named to the Under Armour All-American Game coaching staff multiple times over the years.
“He’s been helpful in me building a relationship with Georgia,” Davison said. “We had a relationship before he got there so it is real. Not about anything just with recruiting.”
Davison said he knew Hill to be a good dude before he rose to the national status he holds now.
“He has always shown me love when I used to meet him at the football camps out there,” Davison said. “He used to say I was one of the best players if not the best player out there. It just showed he had respect for me and I built respect for him when nobody really knew about me.”