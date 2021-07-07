Jordan James: 2022 RB commit says ‘It is the ‘Dawg Way or no way”

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details why that late June visit to UGA means everything to RB commit Jordan James and his family. ============================================================= The record will show that Jordan James was the last public member of the 2022 recruiting class to step foot into the new luxury upgrades at Georgia in the month of June.

The 4-star RB commitment from Tennessee was in town for that last weekend prior to the return of the dead period. James was on an RB team (with 2023 priority Justice Haynes) that fared well in the scavenger hunt but came up just short. He tried on the UGA uniform for the first time as a public commitment. James did the photoshoot along a trip that also saw him visit the inside of the Georgia football facility for the first time, too. The nation’s No. 16 RB prospect (per the 247Sports Composite) had seen some of UGA before on a self-guided tour during the pandemic. But that was sort of like listening to a gameday on Sanford Stadium from a parking deck. When he got his chance, it meant so much more.

It. All. Just. Felt. Right. “I didn’t get to see as much as like the indoor and the new weight room and all the new stuff,” James said “When I saw all that, I fell in love as soon as I walked in.” The trip solidified the pledge for both parties. Immediately. James said he is 100 percent committed. He is not in contact or thinking about checking out any other schools.

“The whole thing about Georgia is they treat you like family,” James said. “It is real laid-back and you get real comfortable real fast. I enjoyed that.” James did not camp for running backs coach Dell McGee but did check in with a height and weight measurement. He came in at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. “I enjoyed more than anything how they welcomed me in,” James said. “I got to talk to Coach [Kirby] Smart. My parents and I got a one-on-one with him. I was with coach McGee for about 90 to 95 percent of the time. He showed me love.” RELATED: Revisiting the Jordan James commitment to UGA The second most impactful thing was the new weight room. Georgia now ranks at the top nationally in terms of square footage and available racks, stations and equipment. “That’s where you get better at,” James said. “That’s where you live at. They said it is the biggest weight room in college football right now.”