Julian Sayin: Could the dynamic 2024 QB be the next 5-star up for Georgia football?

There’s always a reaction to every action in college recruiting. Especially at the 5-star level. Most definitely at the 5-star QB level.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star QB Julian Sayin . He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 13 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

That’s done a couple of things for a young man that completed 72 percent of his passes last fall for Carlsbad High School. The Bulldogs suddenly look even more tempting that the best waves he likes to surf out at Tamarack Beach in his California home.

So did Arch Manning. Those were his only real two. Manning chose the Longhorns. That was the action here.

Julian Sayin, the nation’s No. 2 QB for the 2024 cycle, had Georgia and Texas among his top schools earlier this week in his process.

But he was honest. He sounded like a quarterback that knows not to throw the ball into blanket coverage just to prove he can.

He was asked directly about whether or not Arch’s decision now shapes his decision outlook. It wasn’t an easy question to answer, but he handled it capably. There was a sense of his abilities and what he could do.

The Longhorns are now going to slide among a top tier that will also include LSU, Notre Dame and UCLA.

He speaks to Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken often. Their last contact was on Wednesday of this week.

“Some of our coaches went out in April went,” he said. “We went out again and had a good time out there.”

Then he returned in April of this year for another visit.

“The atmosphere was crazy, especially in Mercedes Benz,” he said. “The passion from the fans was definitely something that was way different compared to Cali.”

The 6-foot-1.5, 185-pound rising junior also took advantage of the opportunity to fly cross country to check out the SEC Championship Game with Alabama last December.

How does he feel about the ‘Dawgs?

“Obviously the national champs,” he said. “That’s definitely something they are on the right track. They are consistent for the past five years that Coach Smart has been there. Just winning. Just like a top 5 and a top 10 program. They have all the athletes you need around them. They get the receivers. They get the star-studded defense.”

“That’s definitely something you want as a quarterback to be surrounded by great players,” he said.

Sayin is currently rated as the nation’s No. 13 overall prospect in his class because of great work from his sophomore film. He will flash a lot of awareness and ability by stepping up into the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield.

Accuracy will be one of the buzzwords. Sayin threw for 2,750 yards, 34 touchdowns and only five interceptions in 2021. He is also extended a lot of plays with his quick feet.

Sayin is planning to graduate early in December of 2023 to enroll early in 2024.

“Something I am going to focus on this year is just being more of a leader for my team,” he said. “I got voted captain as a junior this year. It is definitely going to be something that is going to be important to me this season.”

He said he would have no problem playing ball far away from home if it is the right fit. He’s got a lot of family in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

“Going cross country is not a big deal for me,” he said.

Courtesy photo , Dawgnation

Julian Sayin: Why he plays the game

First off, we can make this boast with great clarity. Georgia will probably never recruit another quarterback quite like Sayin.

He’s a Cali kid. That means that wavy hair and love for the waves will always be close to his heart. There is also the incredibly original name of his first football team.

That was The Black Plague. No joke. That was the name of his flag football team. His Dad was the coach.

So while Arch choosing Texas might not bring the plague to Athens. Or locusts. But it might bring a young man that threw darts for The Black Plague.

His older brother, Aidan, is now a sophomore QB at Penn in The Ivy League. He started the final five games of the 2021 season.

Big brother was an influence.

“I fell in love with the game at a young age,” Sayin said. “I just kind of kept playing it. Every time I picked up a football I just had some joy that came into me. I just really love the game and I never knew I would be such a highly-recruited guy. It was all about the love of the game.”

Watch his film. You’ll be impressed.

“I hope they see accuracy,” he said. “That’s definitely one of my strengths I would say. I think I have a high football IQ. I’ve been around the game for a long time. With my older brother, he plays quarterback at UPenn. I’ve been around the game. Just the ability to extend plays. When something is not there, just to be able to find a way to create something.”

It was a great awakening for him as a big-time prospect. His first offer came at the end of his eighth-grade year. That was from Florida Atlantic. It sort of all started rolling from there.

He’s got a guy that he watches a lot. Both on and off the field. Sayin likes him some Joe Burrow.

“Just the way he plays and the off-the-field swagger that he has,” Sayin said.

Sayin doesn’t have a mink coat yet for Friday nights.

“Not yet,” he said.

Be sure to check out the fake reverse pass on his tape. Fake handoff. Fake run right. Fake the reverse to the receiver coming behind him.

He loves that play. Sayin and his team work that look hard to the right side. He’s running right and nobody is open to that side.

Sayin makes the play with a quick look and flicks it back to the left side. That receiver that came around on the fake got free for a touchdown.

Courtesy photo , Dawgnation

How Julian Sayin feels about Georgia football

Sayin feels he’s a good fit for what the Bulldogs do on offense. His high school system is a Pro-Style. There is not the expectation to see him sling it 45 times per game in an “Air Raid” look.

“It is very similar to what we run at Carlsbad,” he said. “At Carlsbad, we are not an ‘Air Raid’ team. We go Pro-Style. We go under center. We go shotgun. That’s what I like to see. That’s definitely a trend for the NFL when you are getting under center. Not a lot of schools do that nowadays. That’s definitely something that I like to see.”

“Then the pressure that Coach Monken puts on the quarterback. Changing the plays. ID the Mike [linebacker] and stuff like that.”

He only threw it 21 times per game last fall. That was good for about 231 yards per game for a team that started out 11-0 and lost in the second round of the state playoffs.

Sayin said he was looking at an October or a November decision for his commitment timeline this fall.

“But I don’t know now,” he said. “Anything can happen. But that’s my timeline right now. I’m not 100 percent set on that.”

He did say that he could move up his timetable now.

“Still not sure yet,” Sayin said. “Possibly for the right opportunity and school.”

He doesn’t have any questions at this time about the ‘Dawgs.

“I’ve really liked Coach Smart since the first time I met him,” Sayin said. “Every time I sit down with him, it is a great conversation. He was definitely telling me how I am a high priority for him. That is really cool to see.”

Monken is going to be a key here. He will continue to be. Especially with the NFL background.

When he thinks of Georgia, that’s the first thing that comes to his mind.

“The relationship with Coach Monken is definitely big,” he said. “I really like him just from the first time we met. I really like Coach Monken. I really love Athens. Athens is really a special place that I was able to visit there. It has definitely been very warm to me and like I said before, the talent that they are able to put on the field around you at Georgia really stands out.”

Courtesy photo , Dawgnation

