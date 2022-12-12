Justice Haynes: 5-star legacy RB makes it very clear on where he intends to play college football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star legacy RB Justice Haynes. The Alabama commitment ranks as the nation’s No. 3 RB and the No. 30 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Justice Haynes will go down as one of the greatest running backs in Georgia High School Football Association history.

He is a pureblood Georgia Bulldog legacy. The son of former stalwart Verron Haynes. His father delivered his share of immortality in Athens with his P-44 Hobnail catch in Knoxville and all of the 691 hard-charging yards he picked up in 2001. There was a time less than six months ago when the 5-star RB thought he was going to be a ‘Dawg. The plot twist here is he is committed to Alabama in July. The fact that Haynes has produced at an all-timers clip in the state for the last four seasons has left many Georgia fans hoping and wondering if the ‘Dawgs might still get a Haynes flip for Christmas.

There’s always a chance with Kirby Smart and Dell McGee. Justice Haynes was at Dooley Field for that rocking Tennessee game. He was there for the season opener against Oregon. The passion for this young man’s pledge continued to bubble over at the SEC Championship Game. There must have been at least 100 fans that asked me about Haynes last weekend. That’s more than any late recruit in this reporter’s long history covering Georgia football recruiting.

My feeling there is that was so rampant because he’s a legacy that plays a revered position at UGA and the feeling Georgia seems capable of any feat with its football program at this time. So I heard it walking to the stadium. I heard it as I hopped between tailgates and walked down the sidelines at Mercedes Benz-Stadium. “Please tell me we’re getting Justice.” “Are we getting Haynes?” “Do I need to write a letter to Santa for Justice, man?” “Can the ‘Dawgs flip Justice?”