Justice Haynes: Legacy All-American RB has a busy life-shaping month up ahead with official visits

Justice Haynes is one of the 13 official visitors in town this weekend at UGA. His official visit will wrap up in a few hours and then he will have officials to Florida, Alabama and Ohio State later this month.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Justice Haynes prior to his big official visit this weekend in Athens . He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 RB and the No. 23 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Haynes trains like he aims to be the best running back in the world one day. His work habits and regimen have mirrored a college running back training for an NFL Combine for a few years now.

Haynes had a solid NFL career in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having that type of father provides a wealth of knowledge and guidance and inspiration about what it takes to be an impact player on Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

That means he is capable enough of being the correct answer in a debate about the nation’s top RB in the 2023 cycle. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder is an All-American and the son of former Georgia great Verron Haynes.

He’s in Athens for the next few hours this morning. A recent interview with Haynes offered up a wealth of information heading into that official. The plan was for it to wrap up just after noon on Sunday.

That is as unique of a skill set as it gets. To that point, he has now reached the point where he is considering a college baseball and a college football career.

If that is not enough of an athletic resume, then consider what he can be on the diamond. Simply put, there has never been a high school running back of his ability that can also throw 90-92 miles per hour from the left side of the mound.

Let’s say he goes for an average season of 2,000 yards by his standards with mighty Buford this fall. That will place him within the top three all-time leading rushers for Georgia high school football. There’s a strong chance he could wind up the No. 2 all-time rusher given Buford has only played less than 14 games in a season three times dating back to 2006.

Haynes has gone for an average of 9.0 yards on those carries and currently sits just outside the top 30 all-time in career rushing yards in the state of Georgia. Piling up a robust average of 163 yards per game will allow for that. He boosted that career tally with 2,375 and 29 scores as a junior in 2021.

That said, he’s still a high school back training to chase down all-time records for Georgia schoolboy backs. He currently has 5,879 career yards and 72 touchdowns through three seasons. That’s in just 36 games due to a pandemic-shortened sophomore season in 2020.

“Then with AJ Harris, I didn’t know that until two days ago that he was going to be there. Just more guys that I have built relationships with over this recruiting process that are going to be there. This is going to be a really fun weekend. I can’t wait.”

“Yes, Georgia had mentioned it. I believe it was last year they did something similar. Coach McGee had stressed to me he really wanted me to come on the third through the fifth. I was all on board for it. Then they had other guys. I had known [5-star] Caleb [Downs] was coming. I actually didn’t know Arch [Manning] was coming. Coach [Kirby] Smart had told me he was trying to get him to come. But I didn’t know that was going to be a confirmed thing so I was excited to hear Arch was coming. I knew [tight end commit] Pearce [Spurlin III] was coming but I didn’t know [4-star Texas OL] TJ [Shanahan] was coming. I just found that out because at G-Day TJ had said that or I didn’t know if he was going to schedule his or if they were trying to figure out when he was going to schedule his. When I found out he was doing it I was like ‘That’s my ‘Dawg that is dope’ and so he was going. That was pretty cool that they all got us there at the same time.”

Was there any reason Georgia got the first at-bat or first crack with your official visits? Did they want to go first with you and the guys in town this weekend? How did it come together where all of you guys are in Athens this weekend?

To cover the ground here as quickly as Haynes does, let’s go over a few major talking points for Haynes this weekend and for the rest of his recruiting journey.

He has a potential baseball game and his sister’s graduation party as conflicts with his schedule later that day. That’s why his 48-hour official visit window began just after noon on Friday.

How close is it? How would you describe your decision going into June with these official visits?

“Everyone is at zero. It has started over. Going into these official visits, everything has started over for me. It is focused on that one school for that one moment. Take it all in for that 48 hours and I am locked into that one school. Each school that I go to I am going to be locked into that one school. I’ll have my pros and cons and I have a wonderful family that is going to do the same thing. They are going to be locked into that school and they are going to have their pros and their cons and we are going to sit down and we are going to figure out which school best fits me and which school is going to make me a better man, a better player and excel me.

You are going to take four officials. You are going to put your head down and figure it out. Are you going to have this decision made by the start of your senior season at Buford?

“Yes, sir. As of right now, my plan is to have my recruitment done before the season. Before the football season, I would like to have my recruitment done and just focus on the season. So yes sir, that is the plan.”

What is your thought process heading into the official?

“Really just to get that home feeling. With all of these four visits that I am taking, I’m going and focusing in on that one school at that one time. I’m going to have the pros and the cons list of what I love what the school did and maybe things they need to improve on and whatever questions that I have to ask the coaches. But also just to have fun really.”

“Connect with the guys. Not just connect with the team and the football players there. See what they think about the school and also connect with the other guys I will be on the visit with.”

What sort of connection have you developed with 5-star safety Caleb Downs?

“So a lot of my visits, besides me going next week to Florida, will be with him. Caleb Downs and I scheduled our visits together. He and I are really close. We thought it would be a good thing for us. That was something that we chose to do. Playing in college would be something we would love to do together. We did that on purpose. So just this weekend will be connecting with them. T.J. Shanahan is going to be there. Caleb is going to be there. [Georgia tight end commit] Pearce [Spurlin III] I am close with. Arch [Manning] I am close with. So [this weekend, I will be just to be with the guys and have a good time.”

You go to Florida next weekend for another official. Caleb will be at Notre Dame for his second OV. The rest of your officials will be together this month. How have you two grown so close to want to do that?

“Caleb is for sure my boy. I’ve actually known Caleb for a while. Our families have known each other for a while now. I’ve known him for uh, awhile. It has been a minute. Actually, my mom, when I was born and he was born I was supposed to be named Caleb and my Mom knew his Mom, and one of the reasons why I wasn’t named Caleb was that he was named Caleb. My mom was like ‘I can’t have him with the same name as someone else’s kid. Our families go way back. Caleb and I definitely have big respect for one another. We respect each other a lot. We try to improve and work out together. We actually work out together. We actually worked out together a lot on [Wednesday] and we hang out just like boys on the regular. I probably see him at least once a week. We push each other to be the best that we can be.”

Are you guys going to try to play at the same school? Is that a plan or would that just be a happy coincidence if that hashes out that way?

“It is something we have talked about a lot, but it is not something that is going to be like we have got to play together. No, we’re really good friends. We talk about it all the time. Like we feel the same about a lot of the schools and I could see us probably playing together, to be honest, but if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Would I love to play with him? Yes, I would love it. Definitely. He’s a great player and a great friend of mine. So definitely.”

There is the obvious Bulldog connection here with your father. You have been to Georgia many many times for visits. You have been a priority recruit for ace running backs coach Dell McGee for years. Do you have any questions about Georgia?

“I feel like definitely, Georgia can show me some new stuff. There’s always something I feel like I can see that is new or new places or things to learn. I don’t know everything about Georgia. I feel like I am going to learn a lot of new stuff on this trip as well. But I definitely do know a lot, but there is definitely more I can learn.”

You continued to rise in the minds of baseball scouts this spring. Your velocity is now around 90 to 92 miles per hour. What are your thoughts on baseball moving forward in football?

“It is going well. Where my thought process is right now is this summer I just decided to be a pitcher only. I am not going to hit. That’s what I have been doing. Throwing well. I’m just trying to keep my arm in shape. Do all that. I’ve been going up in velocity and seeing where it takes me from there. I’m still planning on graduating early but at the same time, I would still be planning on playing baseball so as a pitcher. We can see how that is and how that goes.”

“You don’t have to necessarily have a high school season to play both. So really I could play both at the next level and that is something that I probably will do as of right now.”

How will that work? Will travel baseball be out of the picture you are already enrolled in college somewhere in January?

“If I enroll early, I will still be able to throw my bullpens and stuff. I don’t believe I could play. I don’t think I would be able to play with a travel ball team. I haven’t asked that question. That’s a question I am going to definitely ask the coaches. But I know that I can still throw my bullpens. That’s what I am doing right now. So we don’t really practice as a team for like travel baseball. Unless you are a hitter and then you will go out there. Like this morning, I threw a bullpen with my pitching coach. So I will still be able to do that and still train for football.”

How far could this go? If you are throwing 94, 95 or 96 and your baseball future becomes a much brighter possibility than it already is now, what happens then? I just know you hard you work and train to be great at football. Is football always going to be a part of your future? Are you going to do both? Is there ever a scenario, which I would presume be a great blessing, where you think about being a baseball player first? Or just as much as a future in football? Would you ever consider yourself a baseball player first?

“Giving up football would definitely be very hard for me. Football is definitely a first love. Personally right now I could not see myself ever giving up football.”

Why did Buford make the most sense for your senior year? Was it as simple as early graduation to enroll in college in January and you couldn’t get that at Blessed Trinity?

“Yes, sir. It was a lot of that. But with that being said, I live in Buford. So to Blessed Trinity was a 45-minute drive. It meant a lot to be at BT and I just thank BT. BT has made me into a great man. It was a great place. It was home for me for three years and I am forever thankful for that. The relationships that I have felt there and all the coaching I have got. But I think that at BT, the chapter had closed and it was time for me to go to Buford and also enroll early.”

With everything zeroed out, what do you like best about Georgia heading into this visit? Why are they a contender for you?

“Definitely the relationship I have built with Coach McGee. But then also the way they have changed everything. The culture. They are building something special around there. It is the culture. The culture showed this year with the national championship. Just consistency and the way Coach McGee has stayed on me recruiting me. From day one, he has kept it a buck with me and I really appreciate that and the love and the relationships really.”

