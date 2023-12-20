Georgia has long brought in great linebackers, especially since Glenn Schumann an Kirby Smart arrived in 2016. But they’ve never landed a recruit as hyped as 2024 commit Justin Williams.

The 5-star linebacker is the highest-ranked linebacker to commit to Georgia, which did this summer. Williams is the No. 8 overall player in the On3 Industry rankings and the No. 1 ranked inside linebacker in the class.

Breaking down Justin Williams, Georgia football 2024 linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

School: Oak Ridge High School

Committed back on: July 24

Early enrollee: Yes

Going through bowl practices: Yes

247Sports rankings (pure and composite): No. 8 overall player, No. 1 linebacker, No. 2 player in Texas per 247Sports Composite rankings/No. 9 overall player, No. 1 linebacker, No. 2 player in Texas

On3 rankings (pure and consensus) No. 8 overall player, No. 1 linebacker, No. 2 player in Texas per Industry rankings. No. 15 overall player, No. 1 linebacker, No. 3 player in Texas

Rivals rankings: No. 11 overall player, No. 1 linebacker, No. 2 player in Texas

ESPN300 ranking: No. 14 overall player, No. 1 linebacker, No. 3 player in Texas

Finalists: Oregon, Texas

All-American Games: Under Armour All-American Game

What Justin Williams brings to Georgia football

Kirby Smart said earlier this season he doesn’t love having to play freshmen at inside linebacker. Yet late in the year against Alabama, Georgia had CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson out there for Georgia.

Williams is capable of following a similar track. In addition to his elite athleticism — he’s run a 4.44 40-yard dash and has a 37′ inch vertical — Williams has a stellar IQ both on and off the field.

Georgia has seen three inside linebackers enter the transfer portal this offseason. Still Williams may have a hard time seeing the field right away, in part because of Allen and Wilson. Georgia will also bring back Smael Mondon at the inside linebacker position, as he started 11 games this past season.

Williams will enroll early and has already begun practicing for Georgia. If he’s able to help Georgia on special teams next season, that would be a very encouraging development for his time in Athens. Mondon did the same when he first arrived at Georgia.

The Bulldogs have often had their best players and leaders at the inside linebacker position under Smart. It would not be a surprise to see Williams follow in the footsteps of past Butkus Awar winners Nakobe Dean and Roquan Smith.

Justin Williams highlights

