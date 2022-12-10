Kyron Jones: Electric 10.6 speedster is on his official visit with Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star Kyron Jones out of North Carolina. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 RB and the No. 691 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Kyron Jones describes himself as competitive.

He also goes out and lives it. The 3-star prospect out of Charlotte Christian brings his 6-foot-1 frame and 200 pounds to Georgia this weekend for an official visit. Jones said he was running 11.02 seconds in the 100 meters after his junior football season. He then set a goal with his track coach and trainers he was going to run a 10.60 in the 100 this past spring. “My best 40 time is a 4.38,” he said.

He did just that. Jones won the state championship in North Carolina with that blazing time in the 100 and also won the 200 meters with a 21.60 in the 200 meters. “This kind of came from a mixture of explosive lifting and the speed training to go with it,” he said. That’s blazing fast. The type of speed that any program in the country can use on their team. Even the defending national champions.

The Charlotte Christian star is currently committed to North Carolina State, but he is in Athens this weekend for his official visit. That comes on the heels of him taking an official visit to UGA for the Georgia Tech game. It appears there’s something there. He’s not quite sure yet, but it strikes a chord with his competitive side. Jones knows that the ‘Dawgs are on top of the college football mountain right now. He’s looking to see this weekend if he might be a fit into a thriving competitive culture in Athens. “I’m very competitive so I want to be the best,” he said. “I want to outwork everybody that I am playing with. My work ethic kind of drives me to keep pushing and keep going. I also realize how the Lord has blessed me with the talents he has given me. The last thing I want to do is put them to waste. I want to make sure I will be the best I can be.” He seems happy with his Wolfpack commitment, but he does want to see if he is a “fit” in Athens. How will he weigh those two feelings this weekend? “I’m committed to N.C. State,” he said. “I liked it. But with Georgia coming after you, I’ve really got to weigh all my options. When you say Georgia, it is the top school. It is high up on - what do you say- the food chain in college football. Guys are going to compete. I’m a competitor as well so I just want to take a good look at it.”

What is he thinking heading into the UGA official? “I’m just coming in and just want to check it out,” he said. “Take a look at Georgia. That’s really the main part. I want to look at it and see what I think of it and stuff.” Do the ‘Dawgs have a chance here for him? “I like how the campus is,” he said. “I like the fact they are bringing in the top guys in the country every year,” he said. “He is really competitive. It is a really competitive place. I feel like I’m a competitor so that, you know, might be something to check out.” The fact that he’s ranked by the recruiting services as a 3-star RB means very little to Georgia. The ‘Dawgs have other plans in mind for his skill set among the SEC champions and the nation’s No. 1 team. They see him as a hybrid prospect.