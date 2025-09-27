clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Recruiting
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
Georgia football lands commitment from 2027 offensive lineman Kyson Mallard
Ahead of a massive recruiting weekend, the Bulldogs made another addition to their 2027 recruiting class.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
35 minutes ago
The one recruiting stat that says Georgia now has more talent than Alabama
This Sentell's Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares a recruiting insider's look on gameday leading up to the big SEC clash with Alabama.
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 23, 2025
Sentell's Intel: The early Georgia football visitor list for Bama is loaded
This Sentell's Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on the elite recruits already expected to be in Athens for the Alabama game this weekend.
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 19, 2025
Zykie Helton: The UGA football commit who came back from losing 123 pounds
This Sentell's Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Georgia football commit Zykie Helton at Carrollton High. He ranks as the nation's No. 45 …
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 17, 2025
Cole Crawford: Why the 4-star says Georgia football is still his leader
This Sentell's Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Cole Crawford. He ranks as the nation's No. 19 LB and the No. 279 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
