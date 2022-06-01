Look: 2024 DB commit Antione Jackson shows off new Georgia football uniform variant, regal throne for visit pics

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shows off the new toys that Georgia will have this weekend for its epic slate of official visitors. The Bulldogs welcomed campers today and a few photos have trickled out. ========================================================= Never let it be said that Antione Jackson is not a trendsetter. The 4-star Florida defensive back prospect wears No. 1.

He also became the first public commitment to Georgia in the 2024 cycle. His relationship with first-year cornerbacks coach Fran Bown had a great deal to do with that. Jackson, who could be a cornerback or safety in college, made it back to Athens on Wednesday for the first day of Kirby Smart’s prospect and player camps this week. He also looked the part of a trendsetter, too. Check out the photos from his visit that he posted this afternoon on his Instagram account. There’s the clean all-white uniform look that comes complete with a white helmet. Not sure we’ve ever seen that one yet from recruits on a visit photoshoot yet.

We’ve also certainly never seen the regal throne, complete with Georgia’s famed North Campus arch, for recruits to sit upon for their photoshoots either. It is an interesting look. Some old-schoolers might have their take on it, but if it works for the current crop of players, then it works. “They are 🔥 ,” priority North Carolina DT target Jamaal Jarrett shared in a text message reply.