Look: 2024 DB commit Antione Jackson shows off new Georgia football uniform variant, regal throne for visit pics
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shows off the new toys that Georgia will have this weekend for its epic slate of official visitors. The Bulldogs welcomed campers today and a few photos have trickled out.
=========================================================
Never let it be said that Antione Jackson is not a trendsetter. The 4-star Florida defensive back prospect wears No. 1.
He also became the first public commitment to Georgia in the 2024 cycle. His relationship with first-year cornerbacks coach Fran Bown had a great deal to do with that.
Jackson, who could be a cornerback or safety in college, made it back to Athens on Wednesday for the first day of Kirby Smart’s prospect and player camps this week.
He also looked the part of a trendsetter, too. Check out the photos from his visit that he posted this afternoon on his Instagram account. There’s the clean all-white uniform look that comes complete with a white helmet. Not sure we’ve ever seen that one yet from recruits on a visit photoshoot yet.
We’ve also certainly never seen the regal throne, complete with Georgia’s famed North Campus arch, for recruits to sit upon for their photoshoots either.
It is an interesting look. Some old-schoolers might have their take on it, but if it works for the current crop of players, then it works.
“They are 🔥 ,” priority North Carolina DT target Jamaal Jarrett shared in a text message reply.
DawgNation has collected some early feedback from some of this class’s most prized targets about the look. Most are in agreement with Jarrett there.
Georgia looks eager and ready to go for a Grade A prime weekend of official visitors this weekend, including 5-star QB Arch Manning, 5-star prized in-state safety Caleb Downs, 4-star explosive Texas wideout Jalen Hale and 4-star legacy All-American RB Justice Haynes, among many others.
Jackson ranks as the nation’s No. 10 safety prospect and the No. 80 overall recruit for the 2024 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s the only pledge to that class at that point, but look for that to change the more blue-chip players get the chance to sit on that throne and rock those colors.
What do you think about the uniform variant? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- 12 reasons why the Georgia football team has already gotten better this week
- Malik Benson: Nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect shares why Georgia is on his mind
- Jayden Wayne: Father of 5-star EDGE shares insider’s view of big OV to UGA
- Electric “freak” LB Qua Russaw explains how Georgia has been recruiting him the right way so far
- What it means: 4-star 2023 QB Eli Holstein commits to Alabama
- Nation’s No. 1 prospect Arch Manning has scheduled three official visits
- Kayden McDonald: Elite in-state DT talent kicks off his senior season on TV with spring game
- Arch Manning: The quest to not only be the best but to be the best Manning
- Georgia’s 2022 class gets a late boost with the reclassification of 2023 commit Marcus Washington Jr.
- 3-star New Orleans OT Tyree Adams feels “blessed” to be recruited by UGA, plans an official visit
- 6-foot-6 Georgia LB signee Darrius Smith takes home two incredible state track titles
- WATCH: 5-star QB Arch Manning in action at spring practice
- PHOTOS: Check out Arch Manning at spring practice at Isidore Newman
- Arch Manning: The 30-something things learned from watching the nation’s No. 1 prospect practice
- James Smith: The nation’s No. 2 DL talks up Georgia, Alabama among his top 11
- Jayden Wayne: 5-star DL has scheduled his first official visit with UGA
- Caleb Downs: “Special” 5-star safety is the top prospect in Georgia this cycle
- CJ Allen: Elite in-state LB plans sets commitment date, sets decision-mapping officials
- Hykeem Williams on UGA: “Every time I go it gets better”
- Jamaal Jarrett: Priority DT target breaks down his final five schools
- 5-star ATH Samuel M’Pemba shares glowing review of first UGA trip will be back
- Arch Manning: What makes him the man beyond that famous Manning name