LOOK: Georgia commit Peyton Woodring smashes Louisiana state record with 60-yard field goal

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia kicker commitment Peyton Woodring. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 K for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= It was a busy weekend with recruiting and the coverage of said recruiting for the ‘Dawgs. There was one moment on Saturday that we wanted to be sure to spotlight this week.

We just didn’t want it to get lost in all the post-visit reaction stories. That’s another introduction to Georgia kicker commitment Peyton Woodring. The dual-sport athlete is a pretty solid baseball player and pitcher in the spring. The Georgia commitment is also the top-ranked kicker in the nation for the 2023 cycle. The ‘Dawgs saw Alabama offer Woodring first, but they beat Alabama in that head-to-head as well for Woodring.

Woodring was already a sure bet to impress DawgNation early in his career with his eye-opening leg strength on kickoffs. If the max scouting rating for leg strength of kickoffs is 10, then the young man from Louisiana would deserve an 11. That’s not to say he could not split the uprights as well. Woodring made it a perfect “Senior Night” last Friday when he broke a 20-year-old Louisiana state record with his 60-yard field goal. Check out the boot from the ‘Dawg from “The Boot State” in his last game.