LOOK: Georgia commit Peyton Woodring smashes Louisiana state record with 60-yard field goal
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia kicker commitment Peyton Woodring. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 K for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

It was a busy weekend with recruiting and the coverage of said recruiting for the ‘Dawgs. There was one moment on Saturday that we wanted to be sure to spotlight this week.
We just didn’t want it to get lost in all the post-visit reaction stories.
That’s another introduction to Georgia kicker commitment Peyton Woodring. The dual-sport athlete is a pretty solid baseball player and pitcher in the spring.
The Georgia commitment is also the top-ranked kicker in the nation for the 2023 cycle. The ‘Dawgs saw Alabama offer Woodring first, but they beat Alabama in that head-to-head as well for Woodring.
Woodring was already a sure bet to impress DawgNation early in his career with his eye-opening leg strength on kickoffs. If the max scouting rating for leg strength of kickoffs is 10, then the young man from Louisiana would deserve an 11.
That’s not to say he could not split the uprights as well. Woodring made it a perfect “Senior Night” last Friday when he broke a 20-year-old Louisiana state record with his 60-yard field goal.
Check out the boot from the ‘Dawg from “The Boot State” in his last game.
“It was awesome,” Woodring said. “The defense showed up and quieted them quickly and the offense ran with it. The energy in the stadium was unreal.”
It was just the ideal time to try it. Woodring has been talking to his coach about the moment to attempt to set a new state record.
“I kicked it to end the first half,” Woodring said. “We were up 21-6 at that point. I had been talking to my coaches jokingly about trying a 60 to beat the state record and it just so happened that it was a good situation. So they let me kick it.”
Woodring doesn’t look like the typical kicker. If he was taller, he would fit the QB prototype.
Now, he’ll have his eyes on the next ideal situation. If Ascencion finds another spot where he can line up for 61 or 62, then he’ll swing his leg to create a little more padding for his new state record.
Payton Woodring: How the ‘Dawgs beat out ‘Bama here
His recruiting story is worth a quick revisit.
A.D. Mitchell and Kelee Ringo didn’t play a part in this win over Alabama. Jake Camarda, the national champion punter currently killing it for the Tampa Bay Bucs, did.
“With even Jake Camarda, one of the reasons I chose Georgia was that Jake Camarda reached out to me,” Woodring said. “He made it an easy decision. He told me about how the program is run. He and I personality-wise are really similar. We are both really competitive dudes and he was successful in that environment. I feel like I’m going to be just as successful as him.”
Why was it Georgia? Woodring has a detailed answer.
“So really it was the environment around the whole program,” he said. “I felt like I fit in better personality-wise in that situation. The coaching staff is awesome. Coach [Scott] Cochran. [Special teams analyst] Coach [Dirk] Benedict. Adam Ray. They are all great people. They really prioritize special teams at Georgia.”
“Then also when I got on the phone and got on a call with Coach Smart, he really emphasized that I was a big part for them and they really wanted me. They didn’t want anyone else in my class.”
“Also Athens. Athens is great. That is the best college town in America. Oh yeah.”
