BREAKING: Georgia’s 2022 class adds another top 100 DB with the reclassification of legacy Marcus Washington Jr.

Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class took a hit on Monday night, but this will be about the only circumstance where DawgNation will consider it to be very very good news.

The 4-star prospect ranked as the nation’s no. 8 CB and the No. 69 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite ratings for the 2023 cycle. He now adds to a defensive back class in 2022 that only further cements itself as the greatest group of DB recruits in Kirby Smart’s time at UGA and very likely the history of the program since the modern recruiting rankings systems have been around.

Kirby Smart said during spring practice he was worried about the cornerback position from what he had seen. Well, he gets another fast and physical defender to add to coach Fran Brown’s room this fall.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Washington now becomes the fifth defensive back in the 2022 class that wound up ranked among the nation’s top 100 overall recruits.