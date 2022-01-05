Marvin Jones Jr: The Orange Bowl story you need to read about Georgia’s next great pass rusher

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry tells one very specific story about 5-star Georgia EDGE signee Marvin Jones Jr. from Georgia’s 34-11 Orange Bowl victory against Michigan. ============================================================= SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- There are a few great stories we will share about 5-star Georgia signee Marvin Jones Jr. this week from the All-American Bowl.

We’ll lead with the most humorous. See that picture up above? That one, and a few more here to follow in this space, are certainly worth a thousand words. Does that look like a Where’s Waldo from the Orange Bowl?

Where’s Marvin? How hard is it to point out that 6-foot-4.5, 252-pound Georgia fan in the red in the visiting team’s end zone? Look for the All-American football player in the red shirt and black cap. That’s Jones.

The South Florida native played his high school football for American Heritage and Fort Lauderdale. In a lot of respects, the chance to see his future team play in the Orange Bowl in the national college football playoff semifinal was a home game for him. Yet it also looked like a home game for the Wolverines. And also what looks like half of Ann Arbor. And some of Detroit. And Auburn Hills. And so on. “I was surrounded by Michigan fans,” he said on Tuesday for the first day of the All-American Bowl practices. Smack Talk? Yes, it went down. “They were all talking to me and then some lady next to me asked me ‘Do you play football or whatever’ after I had sat down and been there for a little bit.”