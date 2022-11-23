Mason Short: 5-star in-state sophomore already understands how tough his decision is going to be

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep offers up an intro story on 5-star sophomore OT. The near 6-foot-7 standout from Evans High near Augusta ranks as the nation’s No. 3 OT and the No. 28 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Evans High School coach Barrett Davis had heard the stories about Mason Short. He was a freshman last fall and came in with a bit of hype. Short was already very big and had a promising future for a program just outside of Augusta in Columbia County.

Still, he had to see it first. “I went down there and saw him on our first day of spring practice we had him,” Davis said. “He was working with our junior varsity on that first day. I saw one rep, saw what he did and I told him ‘You can move on down there and start practicing with our varsity guys now’ after that because I had seen enough.” It makes sense for a prospect that now hits 6 feet, 6.5 inches on the growth chart and weighs around 285 pounds. Short already ranks as the nation’s No. 3 OT and the No. 28 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite scale.

And he has a mane of hair that’s not quite sure whether it is going the Trevor [Lawrence] or Tate [Ratledge] starter kit route. “Flow might be a mullet soon,” he said. And he has a good sense of humor already.

“Might look like Joe Dirt by the end of it,” he said. Joe Dirt. That fits here with a young man who puts defenders in the dirt. Short has already taken impactful trips to Alabama, Clemson and Georgia this year. He has been planning a trip to check out Ohio State for the Michigan game this weekend. His first visit was to Tuscaloosa to see the Tide. He called it “electric” and appreciated the chance to take a visit of that nature with his family. Short also felt the Tide staff was very welcoming. That was the same way he felt on his first trip to Athens for a game earlier this fall. The young man was very appreciative of the chance to bring some of his older teammates with him on those trips to be able to experience being on the sidelines as a priority recruit on gamedays.