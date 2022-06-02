Raylen Wilson: Michigan LB commit’s path takes him on an official visit to Georgia this weekend

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star LB Raylen Wilson. He ranks as the nation’s No.. 7 LB and the No. 70 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ================================================= Don’t fall for the lay-up storyline regarding Raylen Wilson and his official to Georgia this weekend.

Sure, he is a priority prospect. Wilson is the nation’s No. 70 overall recruit. The Lincoln High (Tallahassee, Fla.) linebacker will be one of six undecided top 125 overall prospects in town on officials that are scheduled to begin on Friday. When he chose Michigan in December, the Bulldogs were in his final two. The ‘Dawgs came in second, but that hasn’t stopped Glenn Schumann on the trail. Potential flip? Crucial official visit? Those phrases could be written up here. They sound sensational, but it feels like they are missing a more important point.

Wilson labels himself as the CEO of The Headache Gang. He will certainly inspire those on the field. He rattled enough heads for 139 stops and 16 tackles for losses in 2021. “I am an aggressive relentless player,” he said. “My tape shows everything a great linebacker should have.” That’s his path. This weekend’s visit is all about seeing if Georgia has the right kitchen for him.

It was something his late father Robert Wilson always said. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Wilson has a fond memory of something his Dad always used to preach to him. “Ima give you the recipe to be great at football,” he would say. “You gotta take it to the kitchen.” Wilson does that with sprinter’s speed from his linebacker spot. He’s been clocked at 10.91 seconds in the 100 meters. That’s flying for any linebacker, but the fact his Dad played receiver in the NFL makes it all sound a little more likely. “It’s really because of all the work my Dad put me and my siblings through on the track and football field while we were still kids,” Wilson told DawgNation. “He instilled in me that if I was going to be big I was going to have to run like a little man and that’s what I do.” His father shined at Florida A&M and went on to play five seasons in the NFL. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that he passed away back in 2020 at the age of 46. That was due to complications from a stroke. Trevor Wilson, one of his sons, signed to play football with Buffalo. His daughter, Tamani, was named an All-American in track at Ohio State back in 2018.