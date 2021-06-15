BREAKING: 5-star priority DL target Mykel Williams commits to Southern Cal

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with the decision made by 5-star DL Mykel Williams in the 2022 cycle.

Priority 5-star DL target Mykel Williams took an official visit to USC this past weekend and has opted to commit to play for the Trojans shortly thereafter.

Williams told DawgNation on Tuesday afternoon that Alabama and Georgia finished tied for second place behind the Trojans. There is still a chance, he says, that both schools will get another visit.

As of now, he seems sublimely happy to be a Trojan.

Why did he spur those two SEC powers for the Pac-12? The nation’s No. 6 DL prospect and No. 26 overall recruit (247Sports Composite) kept it pretty simple.

“Coach Vic,” Williams said.