Georgia running backs coach Dell MCGee has had a lot of success pulling running backs out of California. Nate Frazier, a 4-star prospect from Santa Ana, Calif., looks to be the next big-time get from the West Coast.

Frazier is one of three running back commitments in the 2024 signing class, with the California native being the highest-rated of the trio.

Breaking down Nate Frazier Georgia football 2024 running back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 210 pounds

School: Mater Dai, Santa Ana, Calif.

Committed back on: Aug. 6

Early enrollee: No

Going through bowl practices: No

247Sports rankings: No. 57 overall player, No. 2 running back, No. 2 player in California per 247Sports Composite rankings/No. 140 overall player, No. 9 running back, No. 13 player in California

On3 rankings: No. 67 overall player, No. 2 running back, No. 6 player in California per Industry rankings. No. 32 overall player, No. 1 running back, No. 2 player in California

Rivals rankings: No. 62 overall player, No. 1 running back, No. 7 player in California

ESPN300 ranking: No. 76 overall player, No. 6 running back r, No. 7 player in California

Finalists: Oregon, Alabama

All-American Games: All-American Bowl

Sentell’s Intel on Nate Frazier: “The definition of a home run hitter. Frazier is the highest-rated prospect for Georgia’s three-man reload at RB in the class. He’s got that one-cut-and-go mentality with a skill set that brings up parallels to D’Andre Swift, among others, to mind.”

What Nate Frazier brings to Georgia football

Assuming Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards move on to the NFL, Georgia will have some holes to fill in the backfield. And the current running back room at Georgia hasn’t inspired confidence. Branson Robinson suffered a ruptured patella tendon in August, while Andrew Paul suffered a torn ACL in August of 2022.

That could leave a role for Frazier to step into. He won’t enroll early, only one of Georgia’s three running back signees will, but that shouldn’t be seen as a reason Frazier doesn’t see the field.

Of the three running backs, Frazier is the most complete running back. Chauncey Bowens is seen as more of the bruising running back, while Dwight Phillips has the elite speed.

How much Frazier plays early though depends on if Georgia were to add a player via the transfer portal. Georgia has been linked pretty heavily with Florida running back Trevor Etienne, who could provide a similar boost to Georgia’s backfield.

Be it Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley or D’Andre Swift, Georgia has gotten solid contributions out of freshman running backs. The Bulldogs hope to see similar results out of Frazier next season.

Nate Frazier Georgia football highlights