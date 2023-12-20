Ondre Evans knew he was going to play in the SEC. And while he was committed to LSU for a portion of the recruiting cycle, the Nashville, Tenn., native, Evans ultimately ended up as a Georgia Bulldog.

Even with Georgia replacing Fran Brown as the defensive backs coach, Georgia was able to hold on to the No. 1 prospect from the state of Tennessee.

Breaking down Ondre Evans Georgia football 2024 cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 183 pounds

School: Christ Presbyterian Academy, Nashville, Tenn.,

Committed back on: Oct. 18

Early enrollee: Yes

Going through bowl practices: Yes

247Sports rankings: No. 98 overall player, No. 8 cornerback, No. 1 player in Tennessee per 247Sports Composite rankings/No. 99 overall player, No. 8 cornerback, No. 1 player in Tennessee

On3 rankings: No. 102 overall player, No. 13 cornerback, No. 1 player in Tennessee per Industry rankings. No. 135 overall player, No. 18 cornerback, No. 3 player in Tennessee

Rivals rankings: No. 87 overall player, No. 11 cornerback, No. 2 player in Tennessee

ESPN300 ranking: No. 216 overall player, No. 20 cornerback, No. 3 player in Tennessee

Finalists: LSU, Michigan

All-American Games: N/A

Sentell Intel on Ondre Evans: “The former LSU commitment was flipped to the ‘Dawgs thanks to the persistence of former corners coach Fran Brown. Brown opened the door enough for him to realize that Georgia is just different and it is where a future NFL cornerback needs to develop in college.”

What Ondre Evans brings to Georgia football

Evans is one of three cornerbacks the Bulldogs are bringing in, as he joins 5-star prospect Ellis Robinson and 4-star prospect DeMello Jones. All three will enroll early, with Evans and Robinson going through bowl practices for Georgia.

Georgia has a new defensive backs coach in Donte Williams, as he takes over for Fran Brown. Even with Brown taking the Syracuse head coaching job, Evans remained loyal to Georgia.

“That’s where I wanted to be regardless,” Evans told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. “I know I had coach [Will] Muschamp and I had coach [Kirby] Smart there. They are still going to be there. They aren’t taking any other jobs or anything like that. I’m happy for Fran to be able to take that head job at [Syracause] and it is a great feeling. It is good. I am still a ‘Dawg.”

As for the depth chart, Evans may have a tough time seeing the field early. Even after potentially losing Kamari Lassiter to the NFL, Georgia is expected to bring back Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey, Daniel Harris and Chris Peal.

Georgia has seen Nyland Green and AJ Harris depart the program this offseason. For Evans, he’ll look to help contribute on special teams in his first season on campus for the Bulldogs as he tries to learn the ways of being an SEC defensive back.

Ondre Evans highlights