Oscar Delp: Priority TE target is looking at four schools after his official visits

This entry is about the latest from Oscar Delp as he competes in the scaled-down Opening for this year out in California. ============================================================= Oscar Delp hasn't made any cuts to his list of top schools, but he does now four teams have really made a move in his process with all his June visits now in the books.

He took an official to Georgia, Florida, Michigan and South Carolina last month. His travel plans also included unofficial visits to Alabama and Clemson. Did he make any cuts? “No sir I did not cut it down yet but Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina and Clemson are the main leaders,” Delp said on Thursday night.