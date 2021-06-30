Pearce Spurlin III: Legacy 2023 TE commit dishes on June visits, scavenger hunt and Arch Manning

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry covers some good ground about what’s happening of late with 2023 WR commit Pearce Spurlin III. =============================================================== Pearce Spurlin III has been Georgia all his life. Bulldog tees. Family trees. Legacy degrees.

It has made Athens the place to be for the Bulldog legacy. The 2023 TE commitment has probably seen more games in Sanford Stadium than a nice chunk of the Georgia staff. He was at the big scavenger hunt event last weekend. There’s a lot to cover there. What his buddy Arch Manning told him about his two-day trip to Athens. How the tight ends also dominated that hunt, too. Spurlin’s interview game is big. Bigger than his 6-foot-6-plus frame and catch radius. His thoughts carry great detail. Yet the first thing that sticks out is pertinent to his personal story.

It will be lost on many, but Spurlin finally got to visit UGA this month as a bona fide Bulldog commit. He’s now a “1000 percent” committed one at that. “Nothing can change my mind about Georgia,” he said. “Literally nothing, man.” It was the first time he got to try on the uniform he has grown up dreaming to wear in that stadium, too. His first visit was a way to show Georgia it made the right call in extending a committable offer he quickly latched on to.

He also had something to show Kirby Smart. “I’m committed but I am glad I got to work out for Georgia on June 1, to be honest with you,” Spurlin III said. “Kirby didn’t know how fast I was. He didn’t. He did not know how fast I was or how well I moved. When I was doing all those drills and stuff, I won every single 1-on-1. I scored against linebackers every single time. He didn’t know I moved like that. I didn’t think he fully knew what he was getting at Georgia with me. I mean he did on paper, but he finally got to see it and he was kind of surprised. I’m glad I got to do that and show him my skill set.” “I’ve gotten a lot faster and I’ve gotten a lot bigger and stronger.” Spurlin is working with a trainer that has him bear crawling for 10 minutes at a time and going through periods of only breathing through his nose, among other disciplines. “You can try it for like 10 minutes like that,” Spurlin said of that breathing aspect. “It is the hardest thing to do. It is so hard.” It has helped him improve his time in the 40 over the last few months.