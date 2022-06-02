Peyton Woodyard: 5-star junior safety from California returns to Georgia today

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star safety Peyton Woodyard. The rising junior at St. Bosco in California ranks as the nation’s No. 2 safety and the No. 18 overall prospect for 2024 for the On3 Consensus. He’s listed as a 5-star on the 247Sports Composite. ============================================= The social media feed for Peyton Woodyard might as well be a resume.

When he visited Georgia a year ago, he picked up his first offer. A few days prior to that, his father was named the Deputy Cheif of the Los Angeles Police Department. There is an award featured in another tweet. That was not for his exploits in baseball, but for his 4.0 GPA in the classroom. Woodyard loves to play baseball. Loves Jackie Robinson. Yet he’s also a 5-star football safety that flew to Atlanta from an Oklahoma visit last night. Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State Oregon, UCLA and USC have also drawn interest and recent visits. We’d all sign this guy. To pitch. To defend the deep middle. To build a habit for humanity house. Or to babysit our kids. That’s just the way he comes across with even the simplest of interactions, much less a full-blown conversation.

He can play and sing along to one of his favorite songs “Lemonade” by Jeremy Passion on the ukelele. With his favorite rap track, he can cite all the bars. Everyone. But when the curse words come, he will just bleep those out. He’s at Georgia today because he can run and cover and knock the bleep out of folks.

“There’s nothing like hitting someone in football,” Woodyard said. “That’s the main favorite thing to me about the game I would say. That gets me so hyped just hitting someone.” That’s just like his cousin Kyle Hamilton. We all know how that former Marist star developed at Notre Dame on his way to being a first-round NFL Draft pick this year. Coach Fran Brown has been helping the “G” here. “I talk with Coach Fran once a week,” he said. “Sometimes twice. He came out to see me at school a couple of weeks ago. That meant a lot to me. Coach Fran is a family man and is very direct in his recruiting. He’s looking for players that show character both on and off the field. And players that can play at a high level.” The 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising junior has been looking forward to this trip. He will be visiting with both of his parents this time. It was originally planned as a weekend trip, but it will have to just be a day trip this time. Instagram , Dawgnation Peyton Woodyard: What drives this 5-star?