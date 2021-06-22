Priority Georgia RB target Branson Robinson sets commitment date to honor his late uncle
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the big news regarding the decision date for priority 2022 RB target Branson Robinson.
=============================================================
Branson Robinson visited Georgia the first weekend of June. That was an official visit. He did not visit Clemson the following weekend.
The 4-star RB was back on the recruiting trail this weekend on an official to Alabama. Robinson got to eat a meal sitting pretty much right next to Nick Saban.
He’s been discussing taking two more officials to both Tennessee and LSU this month, too. The Robinson family had decided that they wanted to see all of his options and take his visits prior to making any college decision.
With that, he’s got a big decision in mind. Robinson announced on Monday night on his social media that he has set a commitment date of July 21 to announce his college decision.
There is a picture atop his Twitter profile page. That image isn’t of Robinson, but his uncle and young niece. It is the answer to what drives him to run fast and lift every weight.
“My uncle was shot and killed,” Branson Robinson said. “He was nothing but like 27 years old and he left a daughter behind. That just pushed me even more. I want his daughter to grow up knowing that my uncle was a great man. I play for him also. That gave me extra motivation.”
He writes the initials “BJR” on his pre-wrap and the spat on his cleats before every game. That is for Bryan Jerome Robinson.
It is really about bringing honor to the Robinson family. He wants to see generations of his family have it easier than he did.
“I want to leave a legacy,” he said. “I want people to talk about me for years to come after I’m done playing. I want to leave a legacy for my future kids. To let them know what hard work can do for people and let them see the results it shows.”
Circle that day on the calendar. That will be July 22. It looks like one fine SEC program will have solved their big-time RB needs for the 2022 cycle with that pending decision from Robinson.
Robinson told DawgNation that his UGA official visit went so well that he didn’t want to leave Athens.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent recruiting reads on DawgNation.com)
- Carlton Madden Jr. and the 500-something peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that led to a “dream school” UGA offer
- Jalon Walker: Why the All-American LB called UGA the “best university in the world”
- Georgia football: Who is taking their official visits on June 18?
- The 5-star reviews are all in about the new facilities in Athens
- BREAKING: 5-star DL Mykel Williams commits to USC
- Tykee Smith: What did UGA really get in All-American transfer DB?
- BREAKING: 5-star ATH Deyon Bouie de-commits from UGA
- Oscar Delp: The big OV takeaway? He believes TEs will be featured at UGA
- Branson Robinson: Why yes he did think a few times about committing to UGA on his official visit
- BREAKING: 5-star Big Bear Alexander de-commits from UGA
- Late-night Intel: The quick game read on that big first weekend of OVs
- Drew Bobo: Legacy OL reflects on his “shocking” UGA offer
- Mykel Williams: Despite the new stuff, the priority 5-star says the people still stand out at UGA
- Official visit primer: Check out the eight big names at UGA this weekend
- Georgia football recruiting: Live updates from the first week back of visits
- Georgia football recruiting: Who’s visiting UGA today on June 3
- Georgia football recruiting: Who’s visiting UGA today on June 2
- Rewinding the first day of the “live period” for UGA recruiting
- Who’s visiting UGA on a busy first day back for on-campus recruiting?
- Branson Robinson: The choir boy RB target than can run a 4.49 and bench press 410 pounds
- 5-star LB Jeremiah Alexander outlines his June 3 visit to UGA
- California OL Earnest Greene III plans to take a visit to UGA
- Amari Sabb: Georgia offers the younger brother of 5-star ATH Keon Sabb
- WATCH: Georgia WR commitment De’Nylon Morrissette breaks free for a 99-yard TD
- Nation’s No. 2 TE Oscar Delp hints at a strong family connection to UGA
- Georgia legacy Marcus Washington Jr. will also be a Bulldog
- 5-star UGA commit Malaki Starks wins the Georgia state long jump title