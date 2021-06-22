Branson Robinson-UGA recruiting-Georgia recruiting
Branson Robinson

Priority Georgia RB target Branson Robinson sets commitment date to honor his late uncle

@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the big news regarding the decision date for priority 2022 RB target Branson Robinson.

Branson Robinson visited Georgia the first weekend of June. That was an official visit. He did not visit Clemson the following weekend.

The 4-star RB was back on the recruiting trail this weekend on an official to Alabama. Robinson got to eat a meal sitting pretty much right next to Nick Saban.

He’s been discussing taking two more officials to both Tennessee and LSU this month, too. The Robinson family had decided that they wanted to see all of his options and take his visits prior to making any college decision.

With that, he’s got a big decision in mind. Robinson announced on Monday night on his social media that he has set a commitment date of July 21 to announce his college decision.

There is a picture atop his Twitter profile page. That image isn’t of Robinson, but his uncle and young niece. It is the answer to what drives him to run fast and lift every weight.

“My uncle was shot and killed,” Branson Robinson said. “He was nothing but like 27 years old and he left a daughter behind. That just pushed me even more. I want his daughter to grow up knowing that my uncle was a great man. I play for him also. That gave me extra motivation.”

He writes the initials “BJR” on his pre-wrap and the spat on his cleats before every game. That is for Bryan Jerome Robinson.

It is really about bringing honor to the Robinson family. He wants to see generations of his family have it easier than he did.

“I want to leave a legacy,” he said. “I want people to talk about me for years to come after I’m done playing. I want to leave a legacy for my future kids. To let them know what hard work can do for people and let them see the results it shows.”

Circle that day on the calendar. That will be July 22. It looks like one fine SEC program will have solved their big-time RB needs for the 2022 cycle with that pending decision from Robinson.

Robinson told DawgNation that his UGA official visit went so well that he didn’t want to leave Athens.

