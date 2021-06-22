Priority Georgia RB target Branson Robinson sets commitment date to honor his late uncle

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the big news regarding the decision date for priority 2022 RB target Branson Robinson. ============================================================= Branson Robinson visited Georgia the first weekend of June. That was an official visit. He did not visit Clemson the following weekend.

The 4-star RB was back on the recruiting trail this weekend on an official to Alabama. Robinson got to eat a meal sitting pretty much right next to Nick Saban. He’s been discussing taking two more officials to both Tennessee and LSU this month, too. The Robinson family had decided that they wanted to see all of his options and take his visits prior to making any college decision. With that, he’s got a big decision in mind. Robinson announced on Monday night on his social media that he has set a commitment date of July 21 to announce his college decision.