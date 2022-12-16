Roderick Robinson II: The stuff you don’t know about the next great UGA running back is pretty special
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star RB commit Roderick Robinson out in California. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 RB and the No. 204 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. Robinson is also seen as the nation’s No. 9 RB and the No. 160 overall prospect for this cycle.
Roderick Robinson rolled through the best teams in California to spark his team to a state championship in California this season.
Pretty sure DawgNation was able to pick up on some of that. There’s this thing called the internet. And social media.
Some may focus on the back the ‘Dawgs did not get this cycle. While that was happening, Robinson was rolling to 1,094 yards and 22 touchdowns over the last eight weeks of the season.
He led his Lincoln Hornets to their first CIF state championship.
For those efforts, Robinson was named the MaxPreps.com California Player of the Year. He was especially deserving after the 2,378 yards and 39 touchdowns he stacked up as a senior. He averaged 11 yards per carry this year.
There was a game this year in which he carried the ball 32 times for 476 yards and eight touchdowns. But DawgNation has already taken a good look at that one.
Those are going to be some pretty cool lines on his official Georgiadogs.com player bio and resume.
Robinson provided that senior-year surge while barely being able to walk after games. He didn’t practice during the weeks leading up to the championship bracket.
Let’s zoom in on one specific story.
It came after the end of the Sierra Canyon game. Robinson had 181 yards and four touchdowns in that 37-14 win. He left with his father. He wasn’t able to climb onto the bus with the team after the game.
“The defensive coordinator saw us,” his father Roderick Robinson said. “He walked up to my truck.”
That opposing coach had just one question: “How?”
“He looked at him and said ‘How?’ and ‘How did you do it?’ because he said he looked at the film from the Carlsbad game,” his father said. “He said ‘I watched the film from the Carlsbad game. You could barely move at the end of the game toward the end of that game’ and he said ‘I know grown men that could not play on a pulled hamstring. How are you able to do this? and he looked at Rod.”