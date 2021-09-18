Rueben Owens II: Nation’s No. 2 junior RB previews his UGA visit

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry previews what should be a big unofficial visit for 5-star junior RB Rueben Owens II at UGA for the South Carolina game tonight. ============================================================= Rueben Owens II got on a plane in Texas at 9 a.m. CST this morning. He was fresh off running for 187 yards on 14 carries for El Campo High last night in a runaway 70-21 win.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior is ready to visit the University of Georgia. It could very well evolve into an important trip. Owens has never seen what a night game looks like in Athens. Not even the social media clips. He’s always been a fan of the live bulldog mascot, too. Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee will have two of the names at the very top of his wish list in the house for the 2023 class. That would be All-American RB Justice Haynes and Owens.

That’s a good thing for Owens. “Georgia is very good with its running back coaching,” Owens II said. “They are successful in getting their running backs to the league. They rotate them real well. They get them all equal carries. They don’t just sit them down and give all their carries to one back.” RELATED: Check out the updated visitor’s list for tonight’s game against South Carolina

The 5-star Texan in the 2023 class visited UGA over the summer. That was big. He said the facilities and the hospitality stand out in his mind. “When I visited this summer, I really loved their facilities,” Owens II said.”It was a really nice place. A real nice place all around their facility.” He has been texting this week with 5-star junior QB Arch Manning in his class. They stay aware of what each other is doing on the recruiting front. The nation’s No. 2 RB for 2023 said he wants to play with Manning, too. Owens will be ready to get a big slice of the college football game experience tonight. He was in the stands as a freshman when Joe Burrow’s legend took flight with that thrilling early-season win against Texas. He has the chance to fill his mind with even fresher memories than that in Athens tonight. It is a safe bet he will have much better seats tonight in Sanford Stadium. Owens, with a skill set that blends the tools which have made Reggie Bush, Alvin Kamara and D’Andre Swift famous, was committed to his home state Texas Longhorns. That pledge lasted from February until June of this year.