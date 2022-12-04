Sam M’Pemba: Decision day is here for priority 5-star target

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep previews the big decision for 5-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba later today. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 EDGE and the No. 30 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Georgia will wait on a big decision in about an hour today. That’s for the present-day Bulldogs.

M’Pemba ranks as the nation’s No. 4 EDGE and the No. 30 overall recruit this cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s a tick higher for the On3 Consensus scale as the No. 3 EDGE and the No. 24 overall recruit, respectively. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Missouri native played his last two seasons at IMG Academy in Florida. The unique wrinkle here is he was predominately a tight end and receiver during his junior season. He just had the innate athletic ability to play that position as well as dabble a little bit on defense in 2021. He decided to move over to be a full-time EDGE as a senior. That’s where he felt his long-term future on Saturdays and Sundays was going to be.