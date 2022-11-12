LOOK: Priority 5-star target Sam M’Pemba wears old school Kirby Smart jersey on official visit photo shoot
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba out of IMG Academy. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 EDGE and the No. 28 overall prospect for the 2023 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Sam M’Pemba. Kirby Smart.
We continue to write those names together in stories regarding things we haven’t seen before with a Georgia football recruit so far during Smart’s time as head coach.
Smart met up with M’Pemba earlier this year prior to the Samford game and gave the 5-star his own personal Dooley Field tour inside Sanford Stadium.
We’d never seen Smart do that with a prospect prior to a home game before.
His recent post carried the typical flashy hi-resolution professional photo shoot pics that are common to every official visit. Big-time recruiting schools have been doing that everywhere. For years. Not just at Georgia.
But these were different.
M’Pemba wore an old-school Kirby Smart No. 16 jersey on the photo shoot. This is the eighth recruiting cycle that Smart has been tirelessly recruiting for the ‘Dawgs and we’ve never seen that before here either.
Check them out below.
The jersey M’Pemba wore looked a lot like the one that Georgia freshman DT Christen Miller wore at G-Day back in April after he had signed with the Bulldogs in February of 2022.
M’Pemba ranks as the No. 1 remaining top target for the ‘Dawgs in the 2023 cycle on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” streaming show that airs at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday night.
He has yet to make his college decision.
Yet if it wasn’t clear that M’Pemba remains very high on the ‘Dawgs after his official visit, it is now.
The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound EDGE played tight end and receiver at IMG Academy last season. He moved full-time to the EDGE position for his senior season. It takes a highly-skilled athlete to be able to play those two positions at a program that annually contends for the mythical high school national championship.
M’Pemba has now seen the ‘Dawgs play this season five times. He was there at G-Day and for unofficial visits for the Samford and Auburn games. He took his official visit for the Tennessee game last weekend. The Missouri native was also on his official visit with Mizzou for the Georgia game earlier this season.
