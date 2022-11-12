LOOK: Priority 5-star target Sam M’Pemba wears old school Kirby Smart jersey on official visit photo shoot

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba out of IMG Academy . He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 EDGE and the No. 28 overall prospect for the 2023 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

We continue to write those names together in stories regarding things we haven’t seen before with a Georgia football recruit so far during Smart’s time as head coach.

Smart met up with M’Pemba earlier this year prior to the Samford game and gave the 5-star his own personal Dooley Field tour inside Sanford Stadium.

We’d never seen Smart do that with a prospect prior to a home game before.