Samuel M’Pemba: Why the ‘Dawgs are hunkering down to try to land the 5-star EDGE rusher

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep provides a good window into 5-star Samuel M’Pemba. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and the No. 24 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Consensus has him as the nation’s No. 3 EDGE and the No. 23 overall recruit for this cycle. ========================================================= Sam M’Pemba is one of the top remaining targets in the 2023 cycle for the Georgia football program. He was the recruit that Kirby Smart gave a personal tour of Sanford Stadium earlier this month.

The first one of those is an eyeball witness to what M’Pemba can do on the field. That’s another Georgia EDGE commitment for this cycle in South Georgia native Gabe Harris. Harris moved from Valdosta to IMG Academy in August to gain playing eligibility for his senior season. When he did, he became a teammate with M’Pemba. There is already a lot of mutual respect between those two.

“He’s a freak,” Harris said. “I love his work ethic.” Harris knows the deal on M’Pemba. He knows he didn’t play football until middle school growing up in St. Louis. He also knows he played tight end and receiver last year for IMG Academy. The 6-foot-3.5, 245-pounder then switched to play EDGE exclusively this season. “I’m not going to lie it takes a monster of an athlete to be able to do that,” Harris said. “Learning a new position and getting thrown in that fire right away. A lot of people. I mean a lot of good players can’t do that.” There has been a learning curve. “Him just learning the position though, he’s still got some stuff to learn,” Harris said. “But as far as his work ethic, I can’t question it. He goes hard.”