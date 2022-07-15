Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: The “Amazing” reason why he was a great choice for SEC Media Days

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares why Georgia redshirt sophomore OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger was a perfect choice to represent the ‘Dawgs at SEC Media Days this month. ========================================================= At first glance, I bet folks might wonder if Georgia intends to bring the wrong sophomore to SEC Media Days later this month.

The Bulldogs will have sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett IV, true senior Nolan Smith and also redshirt sophomore center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger in Atlanta representing the team. That’s with that Brock Bowers fella out there. Georgia’s single-season record holder in touchdowns catches would have been a strong choice, too. Here’s my reaction when I learned SVPG would be front and center in front of the SEC: Immediately yes.

That’s not because Sedrick can really play. That’s obvious. He started wire-to-wire for Georgia last fall as a redshirt freshman. He was smack dab in the middle of those SEC trenches for grown men. The New Orleans native was a true anchor. Even after the highly-capable starting right guard Tate Ratledge went down after the first few snaps in the opener against mighty Clemson. Van Pran-Granger’s first career start against Clemson was tough enough, but then he saw his right guard go down on the first series.

Van Pran's first start against the Tigers was excellent. His work later on? Stellar. Did you see his first rep and his last reps against Michigan in the Orange Bowl? Hoo-rah. He finished the 2021 season as the man in the middle for the national champions. He helped to wall off Bama's stout front. While he did not garner any Freshman All-American team honors, he did play in more snaps (90 percent of the total on offense) than any Bulldog last year. SVPG was in every possible offensive play against Clemson, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan and the second Alabama game. That was to be expected. He took a redshirt season in 2020, but he was the nation's No. 1 center prospect coming out of Louisiana. He had the goods to put together a season like that early in his career. Especially with that first year to get bigger and stronger and soak up Georgia's scheme. But that's really not what made this such a great choice by the Georgia football program.