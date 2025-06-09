This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star IOL Zach Lewis of North Gwinnett High School. He ranks as the nations’s No. 69 IOL and the No. 780 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 93 IOL and No. 969 overall.

Zach Lewis visited UGA over the weekend and it didn’t take him long to figure out where he wanted to play college football.

It was where he always wanted to play college ball.

Lewis is from a family of Dawgs. Not just folks with the vanity license plate or the baseball caps. That family is full of those that have been barking and yelling at the TV over the years.

The wins? Glory Glory. The losses? Gutpunch time.

The fact he just committed to UGA will likely have them barking again.

“They were stoked,” Lewis said of the silent commitment he made over the weekend. “My mom is a die-hard Georgia fan and my Dad is the same.”

Lewis, a 3-star IOL prospect at North Gwinnett High School, will carry the same team name over to his new college home.

“I knew the first day at my [official visit] that something was different,” Lewis said. “The way the coaches acted and the way the players interacted with us was different than any other college.”

“UGA had always held a special place in my heart and the fact that I can go play there and get developed there is a real dream come true.”

Lewis was offered as a center. He chose the Dawgs over strong interest in Georgia Tech, North Carolina and South Carolina, among others.

Why was it Georgia?

“What I like best about UGA is the developmental piece of the program and how they practice and play and the speed and detail they put into it all,” he said. “Also, it is very obvious that the coaching staff and support staff wants players to be successful on and off the field.”

He had other official visits planned, but those just got pancaked over the weekend.

“I have cancelled all of my other OVs for this summer,” he told DawgNation.

There’s an interesting recruiting climb here. Don’t get swept up in his rankings as a prospect. Lewis has constantly been evolving as a player. The more he put on weight, the more he rose as a prospect.

It wasn’t that long ago he was a 240-pounder playing defensive line for the Bulldogs at North Gwinnett. He actually converted from the DL to the OL. Lewis will also be playing both ways for the Bulldogs in his senior season.

He’s got good feet. His prospect page on HUDL lists him with a 5.08 time in the 40, but that’s likely gone up a bit as he’s bulked up.

Check out his junior film below. That was eight months and about 20-25 pounds ago.

Lewis now becomes the 13th commitment in the class. He’s the seventh in-state commitment, the seventh commitment for the offensive side, and the second commitment for the offensive line this cycle.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Zach Lewis: What is Georgia football getting here

The newest Georgia football commit also played basketball growing up. He played for the North Gwinnett basketball team last season.

Lewis was at right tackle as a sophomore for North Gwinnett. He started there for that entire season. There is some tight end in his background and he actually caught a pass that was thrown his way during the 2023 season. It went for about 15 yards.

The unique wrinkle here is he weighed about 214 pounds back then.

“I’ve been telling college coaches that he’s going to fill out,” Godfree said. “He’s got a great frame. The way he plays football, he could be an interior NFL lineman one day because he is so athletic and he plays so physical and so hard once his body fills out.”

During his junior year, he played right tackle and rotated across the defensive line.

He’ll play center and right tackle this fall and grab even more first-team reps on the defensive line.

“He plays with a super-high motor,” North Gwinnett head coach Eric Godfree said. “He’s physical. It is going to be great for us him being able to snap the ball as well and him being able to match him up what would give us our best opportunity to score points and win a game.”

That’s what stands out on his junior film.

“He plays the game the right with his relentless effort on the field.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Tyler Atkinson, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese and Kaiden Prothro.

Have you seen this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below

SENTELL’S INTEL

(Check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)