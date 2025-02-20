This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star ATH Tyriq Green. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 ATH and the No. 164 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 8 ATH and at No. 169 overall.

Tyriq Green has a fantastic “Ty Boogie” nickname. It takes a pretty good nugget of info to one-up the genesis of that moniker.

The player parallels for his game will do that, though. The scouting report sounds leaps and bounds better than merely stating he’s the nation’s No. 8 ATH for 2026 on the On3 Industry Ranking.

It makes a 4-star rank sound quite trite.

Consider what Buford coach Bryant Appling had to say about this Georgia football recruiting target who will likely be a DB on Saturdays.

“He’s got great hands,” Appling said. “I mean, like I said, he reminds me of Justice Haynes with the ball in his hands. I mean, I know how good that dude is, how he was in high school and how he is now. He reminds us of that guy a little bit, but with the size, the strength and the speed to cover anybody and come down and make a tackle in the box. He’s fearless, too. With a lot of the things he does. Whether he’s on the offensive side or the defensive side and special teams.”

Haynes on offense? That will hunt. What about the defensive side? He flashes in those Buford colors in the secondary like a bigger KJ Bolden.

At 195 pounds, Green is heavier than probably Bolden still is now.

“I wouldn’t put him right up there even with Caleb Downs, but he’s close,” Appling said. “Not as far as even, but he’s close now. He’s really really good in that aspect. I know Caleb from playing against him and coaching against him. Great kid as well. But he’s probably the closest I’ve seen to those guys, as far as what he does.”

That’s a stout scouting report. Green’s stat line from his junior season also meshes elite production with his elite potential.

Five interceptions, five pass defenses, and a fumble recovery

28 tackles and a 107-yard INT return TD

77 carries for 527 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns

1 touchdown catch and a 77-yard punt return

The 6-foot rising senior thinks very highly of Georgia. He’s set to give UGA an official visit this year. He has UGA clearly among his top eight and used the word “leader” about UGA in a few interviews recently.

He didn’t say that in our interview on Tuesday but did call the Dawgs “one of his leaders” right now. He said it feels “like family” to him in Athens.

Bolden has been a sounding board. Green liked how quickly he got on the field. He said he grew up with him.

“I feel good about the Dawgs,” Green said. “Our relationship is good. Our relationship is great. I talk to them almost every week. We just keep building that relationship.

He said he speaks to UGA defensive analyst Prather Hudson often, along with safeties coach Travaris Robinson.

Then there’s Kirby Smart.

“Kirby loves my game a lot,” Green said. “Some people will say I’m a running back, but he will always tell me I’m a DB.”

Will it be tougher for Green to pick the right school? Or to pick the best spot to play in college?

“I would probably say the school,” Green said.

Why?

“I just like defense a lot,” he said. “Just being able to fly around.”

He said that side of the ball is “different” to him.

“Being out there with your brothers,” he said. “Going to hit somebody. Going to make a play for them and stuff like that.”

He’s heard a lot of plans from the college recruiters.

“They will use me as punt return, kick return, put me at running back, at safety, nickel, corner and anything they need me to do,” Green said.

What’s the plan from UGA?

“I’m getting recruited to play defense, but, if they need me on offense, I will be there,” he said.

Nassir McCoy, his Buford teammate, is also being recruited hard by the Dawgs. Those two have known each other since basically their Pre-K days.

“You have got to let him play both sides,” McCoy said of where he’d play Green in college. “You’ve got to let him play both. The things that he can do on each side just amaze you. He’s got great acceleration. Great explosiveness. He can just do it all. He can do it all at running back. You can even put him at a slot and give him a jet sweep sometimes. He can do it all. That kid is amazing.”

“On defense, you can put him at Star. Roll down in the box and he can tackle you. Big. Strong. You can play him up high, too. He’s fast. He’s speedy. He can get there from hash to hash. He’s a really good player.”

Check out Green’s junior film below.

What the right college fit will look like for Tyriq Green

What’s he looking for in the right school?

“I’m a real like good relationship guy,” Green said. “I’ve got to be comfortable where ever I am. They could be like a family for me, and that would be a great spot for me. Then just being developed and getting help going to the next level to the NFL.”

He knows the following schools will get OVs: FSU, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC.

Green also added his best relationships right now are with Georgia and Tennessee.

Where would Appling play him in college? That was the question he received from the legion of college coaches that came through Buford in January.

“I’m telling everybody the same thing we told them about KJ [Bolden] and Isaiah Bond,” he said. “It was all of them asking questions about that. I was like ‘That’s why ya’ll make the big bucks. I will let you make that decision,' but they back us coaches into a corner and get a little intel and figure it out where we like him best and they can make a decision, but I think the dude is elite on both sides of the ball. That’s why we use him on both sides of the ball.”

Green can literally play anywhere.

“He’s a free safety,” Appling said. “He can cover a bunch of ground but he can play anywhere. We use him in all three spots. Running back. Kick returner. All of the above.”

He’s fast.

“I would think at the end of track season he would probably run a 10.6 or a 10.7,” Appling said. “So he’s pretty fast.”

What’s the best part of his game?

“He’s a humble kid,” Appling said. “He’s not about all the limelight and you know, the social media stuff and all the different stuff going on. But he’s very very smart. He picks up what you are trying to do very very well in every phase.”

The football IQ here for Green is way up there. Think about having to sit in that many meetings and learn all those different phases of a game plan.

“He’s a very high IQ,” Appling said. “He’s up there with KJ [Bolden] and those type of guys. You tell him something once. They pick it up and you don’t have to teach him that again.”

That “all of the above” line is pretty good. Too bad that “Ty Boogie” is already a 5-star nickname. That’s courtesy of his father Tay Green.

“I got my nickname when I was six,” Green said. “My Dad gave it to me. I played quarterback when I first started football, so I did a lot of running and he was like, the field is like a dance floor and that’s where he got ‘Boogie’ from and then they just cut Tyriq short to Ty and added it to ‘Ty Boogie’ from then.”

He can dance off the field, too.

“I’ve got a little dance moves,” he said.

4-star ATH Tyriq Green at Buford High is one of the nation's top prospects in the 2026 class. He has UGA among his top eight schools and has already set an official visit. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Ty Boogie: The best play Tyriq Green made so far

Given that stat line, it isn’t easy telling folks the best play that Green has made so far in high school.

“I just think he’s electric with the ball,” Appling said. “Even some of his six-yard runs that should have been for negative four yards are elite. We talk about those a lot, too. He’s a different breed now. He’s a great kid. As good of a football player he is, he’s that great of a kid. We love him for a bunch of reasons, but he’s a special football player. That’s the best way to describe him.”

But that’s not as hard as it sounds. Green did have a 107-yard interception return for a touchdown. How tired was he after that one?

“Super tired after that one,” he said. “I had a lot of lead blockers, too. So I was good with that.”

“I was like on the backside,” he said. “I was playing over the top. So I’m just reading the QB’s eyes and I saw him throw the ball and I went and got it.”

“When I first caught it, I saw nothing but green grass and I saw a few lead blockers in front of me, so I just ran behind them,” Green said.

The motivation he has to be great also checks out.

“My why is for my family and stuff,” Green said. “Help my Mom get in a better spot and my Dad. I’ve got two brothers so help make sure they are good. That’s really my why. Make sure my family is good.”

The dream? That just keeps moving forward the farther he goes in the game.

“Make it to the NFL,” Green said. “That’s my always as-a-kid dream. Just make it to the next level.”

Green said he plans to make his decision after he’s wrapped up his summer official visit. That will likely be in July or August, he said.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)