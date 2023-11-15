clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Travis Smith Jr: Elite junior WR target shares how DawgNation makes a big …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with Westlake 4-star junior WR Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 and the No. 89 overall prospect on The On3 Industry …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jaden Hamlin: 3-star JUCO target said Georgia ‘set the standard very high’ …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 3-star junior college DT Jaden Hamlin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 JUCO DL and the No. 6 overall JUCO prospect for 2024 on the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Brien Taylor: Junior college DL target says his Georgia football official …
This Sentell’s Intel rep is about the latest with 3-star junior college DL prospect Brien Taylor. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 junior college DL and the No. 9 overall …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: What’s the recruiting buzz coming out of the final …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest on Brien Taylor, Jamar Hamlin, Nasir Johnson and Travis Smith Jr., Nitro “Showtime” Tuggle, among others. And Baba O’Riley. Yes. Baba …
Jeff Sentell
GalleryGallery
clock iconclock icon
PHOTOS: Georgia hosts elite recruits at its 52-17 demolition of No. 9 Ole …
Georgia hosted a number of elite recruits for its final home game of the 2023 season on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirk Herbstreit shares why Georgia football jumped Ohio State in …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Travis Smith Jr: Elite junior WR target shares how DawgNation makes a …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Confidence building on Rocky Top, Tennessee defense embraces ‘chaos’ …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart: ‘They were not good today,’ Georgia has disappointing …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia lineman Tate Ratledge reflects on former Tennessee fandom …

Jack Leo
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.