clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Carsyn Baker: Fast-rising in-state RB says Georgia ‘most definitely’ could …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star junior RB Carsyn Baker. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 RB and the No. 341 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia baseball hammers Missouri late 9-2, eyes Saturday series win

Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Graham Houston: What is Georgia football getting in the latest brick …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Why Detroit Lions found perfect fit in Georgia football captain Tate …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia Football Podcast: National writer touts ‘X-factor’ who could …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football leads SEC in 2025 NFL Draft picks, maintains single …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment