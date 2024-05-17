Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Former Georgia running back Andrew Paul announces transfer destination
Sentell’s Intel: Here’s what we’re already hearing with the big …
Social media buzzes about College Football 25 trailer release, …
Kirby Smart explains why his 2024 football team can handle a tougher …
Georgia baseball moved to 1 p.m. Friday start, much at stake for …