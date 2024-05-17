clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Sentell’s Intel: Here’s what we’re already hearing with the big Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting breaks down the names that DawgNation has been able to confirm will be in Athens this weekend for the annual scavenger …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football recruiting: An already mammoth UGA scavenger hunt weekend …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting breaks down the names that DawgNation has been able to confirm will be in Athens this weekend for the annual scavenger …
Jeff Sentell
Christian Garrett: The newly-minted GHSA shot put champ now shifts his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL Christian Garrett. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 DL and the No. 133 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: In-state 2025 playmaker Thomas Blackshear commits to Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star prospect Thomas Blackshear. He ranks as the nation’s No. 46 WR and the No. 323 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Nasir Johnson: The 2024 Georgia football DL signee won a GHSA title in the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares the latest with 4-star 2024 DL signee Nasir Johnson out of Dublin High School. He finished up rated as the …
Jeff Sentell
Former Georgia running back Andrew Paul announces transfer destination

Connor Riley
Sentell’s Intel: Here’s what we’re already hearing with the big …

Jeff Sentell
Social media buzzes about College Football 25 trailer release, …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart explains why his 2024 football team can handle a tougher …

Connor Riley
Georgia baseball moved to 1 p.m. Friday start, much at stake for …

Mike Griffith
