This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Corey Barber. He ranks as the nation’s No. 44 WR and the No. 270 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 52 WR and at No. 306 overall.

Corey Barber has picked up a “Waffle House” nickname for his efficiency in being a reliable offensive weapon at Spain Park High in Birmingham.

He’s probably passed a few on the road over the last week, too. Probably even had his favored “All-Star” special at that.

The 6-foot, 180-pound rising senior took two visits to SEC members Georgia and Tennessee over the last week.

When those were deon, he left them being open to schedule official visits, too.

Barber settled on June 20 for his official to check out UGA.

His visit back on March 13 was important because Barber had never seen UGA before, much less see the Dawgs practice.

The reputation of the program still mattered to him.

When asked about his thoughts on UGA, his initial answer to that one question sparked the phrase “love” seven times in that one reply.

He formed a quick impression about UGA when he saw it all up close. When he was about 10 minutes into the visit, he already knew one thing about the program.

“UGA was everything you expected it to be,” he told DawgNation. “The facility was mind-blowing.”

His big takeaway of the visit had to do with the UGA staff.

“My biggest takeaway would have to be the coaching,” he said. “Everthing is elite.”

That’s what he now likes best about UGA. It wasn’t the pristine facilities along the football facility footprint on the campus.

It wasn’t the championship-level play or the NFL pipeline.

Those are the go-to responses from most recruiting targets, but Barber countered with a different thought when asked what he likes best about the Dawgs.

“At this point in time I would probably say the coaching,” he said. “They really bring the energy. I enjoyed watching practice the atmosphere was intense, it’s real competitive.”

It was all about how those Dawgs are made during the daily grind.

“I really enjoyed practice as a whole, Coach Kirby Smart is Elite at what he does, and I love the way they create opportunities for their receivers to make plays.”

He later discussed the “fit” in Athens.

“I definitley feel Georgia could be a fit for me going through this recruitment,” he told DawgNation.

Barber, who was timed at the Under Armour Atlanta regional with 4.46 on the laser in the 40, had a breakout junior season. He had a Clemson commitment at quarterback and took full advantage of that.

He finished his junior year with 74 catches for 1,429 yards and 18 touchdowns. That was while facing teams from the highest playing classification in Alabama.

Barber had already set up official visits with Miami for June 6 and Mississippi State for June 13. He’s now adjusted that schedule and slid his OV to Tennessee into that June 13 slot.

As one might expect, he’s also being recruited by the in-state Alabama Crimson Tide. Oregon, Washington and West Virginia have also offered recently. Texas A&M was another school he brought up.

He’s told DawgNation that he plans to commit before his senior season. Georgia picked up an commitment from 4-star Cartersville High School standout Brady Marchese over the weekend.

That now makes two receiver commits in the class, but Barber’s still among the optimal group of recruiting targets for James Coley’s room this cycle.

What is he looking for in the right fit?

“Just that place that feels like home,” he said. “When I go on my visit, I just want to feel at home. Not just to me. But also to my family. But the biggest thing is to me. I’ve got to be there for the next three to four years. ... I really want a team that’s going to develop me to be the best receiver I can be, but I also want a team that’s going to develop me to be the best person off the field also.”

Check out his junior film below:

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Talyn Taylor

Did you see this week’s “Before the Hedges” on the recent visit from 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson? The weekly episode is embedded below.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)