This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star LB AJ Kruah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 59 LB and the No. 569 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 57 LB and at No. 535 overall.

AJ Kruah has already visited Georgia football two times over the last month while he was weighing his summer commitment to North Carolina. After his second trip, he knew he also wanted to make a third for the Tennessee game so he could bring his mother along.

They’ll still be making the trip. Kruah will just be making it as a Georgia football commitment this time. Kruah told DawgNation this morning that he has flipped from North Carolina to Georgia. He now becomes the second LB commitment in the 2025 class behind 5-star Zayden Walker.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Kruah is also now the 23rd verbal commitment for the 2025 class in Athens.

He detailed the move with DawgNation.

“I feel as though Uga is my real home great culture, great staff, great role models, and great development,” Kruah said. “Doesn’t get any better than that man parents love Uga so that makes it feel even better.”

There was some special timing around the announcement this time. Kruah shared that early word with his Marietta High teammates last night after their game.

It has been a down year for his Blue Devils, but Kruah and his team pulled off a 25-20 win against Cherokee to improve to 2-7 on the year.

The Blue Devils knew last night. The rest of the world got to find out this morning.

“Just wanted to do it first thing in the morning after announcing to my team and community last night after a big win,” Kruah said.

He plays all over the field for Marietta High and starts on both sides of the ball.

Check out Kruah’s early senior film below:

