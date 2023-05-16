BREAKING: Former 4-star RB Len’Neth Whitehead joins Georgia from the transfer portal
The former Tennessee RB was the nation's No. 11 ILB and the No. 213 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite back in 2020.
Dylan Raiola wasn’t the only college football with news he was heading home on Monday. Former Athens Academy standout Len’Neth Whitehead also used those words on Monday evening.
He suffered a pair of season-ending injuries in both the 2020 and 2022 seasons in Knoxville.
Tennessee football running back Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season following an injury and subsequent surgery. He signed with the Vols to play linebacker to quickly moved over to the offensive side.
The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported last year that the redshirt sophomore suffered an upper-body injury last summer and had season-ending surgery.