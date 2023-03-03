Cameron Coleman: Fast-rising 2024 WR hears daily from the ‘Dawgs and expects to take an OV to UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star WR Cameron Coleman. He ranks as the nation’s No. 26 WR and the No. 152 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking places him as the nation’s No. 15 WR and the No. 93 overall prospect for this cycle. ========================================== CARROLLTON - Cameron Coleman had a play last fall against IMG Academy that I will never forget.

The junior receiver made a play for his Central-Phenix Red Devils where he popped the tackles of players that held about 150 collective offers. He broke at least five or six tackles on a play that should be a must-see HUDL when it comes to Coleman. It was a slant route. The ball was thrown behind him. The timing was off. Coleman still caught it and then proceeded to evade or outright break the tackles of six IMG Academy defenders. Some of those guys he got evaded a couple of times. It is wisely the first play on the HUDL film embedded below.

As crazy as it might sound, that’s no longer the scene that comes to mind for me with Coleman. That one has been replaced by what he did all afternoon long at the Under Armour Next Atlanta camp last Sunday. He was simply one of the three best receivers there by anyone’s standard, if not the best. He also caught the attention of Georgia assistants Dell McGee and Bryan McClendon. While it was still a dead period, those two national championship assistants were on hand to watch their sons compete at the same camp.