This Sentell’s Intel rep shares the need-to-know on second-year RB Chauncey Bowens. He’s become a name to watch at RB for Georgia football in fall camp.

What’s the best way to describe a player who’s in the midst of a reps-earning camp? Is it a little too early to call him a “fall breakout” yet?

An August surge? Stacking days? Flashing? Turning heads? Making a move?

That seems to be where second-year RB Chauncey Bowens is at right now in fall camp. He’s not a breakout yet, but he is certainly breaking out all over message boards and UGA highlight reels on social media.

Bowens, a redshirt freshman from Port St. Lucie in Florida, ran for 58 yards on 16 carries in four games last fall. But he’s been running a lot longer than that through the minds of DawgNation after the last week.

Those in attendance for the first fall scrimmage have shared their feedback. The Intel on Bowens was clear and to the point. Trusted reports say the 5-foot-11, 225-pounder now looks the part of an SEC starter, if not maybe a little more than that.

That’s a good sign, given that transfer RB Josh McCray has yet to acclimate himself in camp. McCray and third-year RB Roderick Robinson were supposed to bring the “Thunder” to pair with the “Lightning” wheels of second-year standout Nate Frazier this fall.

As it stands right now, Bowens has shown he can bring both thunder and lightning.

What does DawgNation need to know about the former 4-star?

He was the nation’s No. 17 RB and No. 225 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) coming out of The Benjamin School in 2024. The Adidas All-American enrolled early in January of 2024.

He played at 215 pounds in high school and routinely clocked sub-11.00 times in the 100 meters at that size. He had a PR of 10.88 in the 100 in high school.

Bowens was one of three high school RBs in the 2024 class, along with Frazier and fellow redshirt freshman speedster Dwight Phillips Jr.

Given that Georgia only signed one high school RB in 2025, the Dawgs need a lot out of that trio this fall. Especially since Georgia’s 2022 RB signees (Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul) are no longer with the program and the lone 2023 signee (Robinson) has seen his career stalled by nagging injuries.

As a recruit, Bowens was committed to Florida before flipping to UGA on his official. He told the team he would be a Dawg in the middle of the photo shoot. Some snippets of that scene found their way to social media and endeared Bowens to fans of his future team early on.

Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) during Georgia’s practice session on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

The scouting Intel on Chauncey Bowens

When Bowens was on his way to UGA in December of 2023, DawgNation caught up with his coaches for a good read on his skill set and makeup.

His head coach, former Florida QB Eric Kresser, didn’t hold back in his thoughts on what Bowens could be in Athens.

“I gotta tell you, he’s the whole package. He’s a great human being. Comes from a great family. On the football side, he’s a great leader on the team. He’s got good character. Good work ethic. He’s the whole package and he’s the kind of kid you want on your team if you’re the coach.”

“He’s put together. He looks like an NFL running back.”

“He’s had so many big plays for us, but the thing I hear from people around the school is he’s had some really cool stiff-arms. Where he’ll just kind of take a kid’s head and push them into the ground and then obviously the speed. He’s very fast, so he’s got a lot of breakaway runs, but the stiff arms are the things that people have really noticed. He’s got a lot of power.”

“He’s strong. He came in, throwing 225 pounds (on the bench press) around like it was nothing. He didn’t even know how to do the bench press the first time we threw it on there. The form was all wrong, but he was just throwing it around like it was nothing.”

“UGA is getting a kid who is coming in ready to rock and roll. He’s not going to need a lot of time before he’s ready to play. ”

” “I think his game is power and speed. The kid is really really fast. I think he’s a 10.7 type kid. He’s blazing fast. It is pretty cool to see a kid built like him. He’s stacked man. He’s put together really well, but you don’t expect guys that look like him to fly around like DBs and receivers, but he does.”

“I’ll miss his smile. The kid is always smiling. He’s always got a good outlook on life. Just always a happy kid.”

“I always compare styles to NFL guys that people already all know. I would say he’s a lot like (former LSU All-American) Leonard Fournette.”

Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) runs for yards during the fourth quarter against UMass at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 23, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 59-21. Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

4-star RB commitment Chauncey Bowens was one of a number of elite recruits on hand for Georgia's final home game of the 2023 season when the 'Dawgs routed No. 9 Ole Miss by a 52-17 margin at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Chauncey Bowens: One good story to know

If there’s one story that stands out to Kresser, it would be the story of the player progression for Bowens.

“He came up to me a few weeks ago,” Kresser said in December of 2023. “He’s like, ‘Coach, I did what you said. I followed the plan. Everything worked out well, and what he was referring to was that he came in with a bunch of other guys in our school, and we were trying to get to a different level with his class. A few of his other teammates with whom he played Pop Warner with transferred out.”

They were looking for bigger and better things. National stage type stuff. With Chauncey, I just kept telling him, ‘It’s not about you, man. It’s not about where you are at. Do what we tell you. Work hard. Be a good person. Everything is going to happen the way it is supposed to’ and I wanted him to just know that.”

Kresser made this point clear: “Lead your team. Don’t follow anybody.”

“He did that,” Kresser said. “He did it for four years and he played on a very good team. We were one of the top teams in the state this year. He was a captain. He loved his teammates. Everybody had good camaraderie. They jelled really well and he ended up going to Georgia. What more could a kid ask for? I just thought it was cool that he did follow the plan, and he came up to me at the end of it all and said, ‘I did what you said, Coach. I followed the plan and everything worked out perfectly, and I told him it sure did.”

According to MaxPreps, Bowens ran for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 regular-season games as a senior. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry. He also caught 18 passes for 276 yards and three more scores.

“We threw him the ball a lot more this year,” Kresser said. “I don’t think he had any drops at all and he got a lot of yards after the catch.”

Bowens made a lot of big plays running outside zone. He excelled at having the option to cut upfield if he saw a crease, but also to get outside into space. Check out his senior year highlights at The Benjamin School.

